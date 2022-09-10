With the rain and lightning delays, the Dobson Mustangs faced a tough fight against the Westwood Warriors in their first home game of the season on Sept. 9.
This was Dobson’s first time playing on its new turf football field that may have held some new luck. As the teams were warming up, about 15 minutes before the game started, there was an announcement for a 30-minute lightning delay.
The Mustangs’ first play from the kickoff was a return for over 40 yards by Dasean Shepard (#18) that was called back by a penalty. Shepard came back and scored a touchdown at the end of the first half. Shepard helped his team to the only points they were able to get all night with the final score being 29-6.
“We all gotta come together more as a team and work harder, and next week we should be way better,” Shepard said when asked what the offense needs improvement on.
According to Coach Bill Godsil, The Mustangs are a “running team”, which is evident from last week’s game against the Tucson Badgers, where quarterback, Jordan Legg, scored two rushing touchdowns and running back, Jashawn Kinney, rushed for one touchdown. In this week's game, Legg completed 13 passes in 30 attempts, with 5 interceptions.
The passing game, “...cost us down the line and we put our defense in a bad situation, but they rallied us and saved us out of some bad situations as well,” said Godsil.
Dobson’s defense played competitively in the first half with four sacks, making the Warriors work, even through multiple encroachment penalties. There were a total of eleven penalties against the Mustangs in this week’s game. Coach Godsil blamed himself for putting his defense in that situation due to the play calls.
The Mustangs were able to move forward in a lot of their drives, but struggled in scoring on them.
“We had some opportunities to make some big plays, and we just didn't capitalize on them,” said Coach Bill Godsil.
He mentioned that the team has to fix the little things in order to make big plays work. Although it was a tough loss, the Mustang’s fans were full of life, through both of the lightning delays and tough plays. The fans were cheering until the very end of the game, and were so loud that they even gave trouble to the Warrior’s offense in trying to hear play calls, according to linebacker Michael Deligatti.
“This was probably the biggest crowd we’ve had in a while,” Deligatti said.
Even after the tough loss, the players and fans shared a chant that reassured the young men on the team that they will be there supporting them no matter what.
“It's a growing process every time they step onto the field, and these young men have been battling ...” Godsil said.
The Mustangs are looking to bounce back with their first win of the season against the Betty H. Fairfax Stampedes next Friday, September 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.