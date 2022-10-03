Rebecca Daly is a sports journalism major at Arizona State University assigned to cover Dobson athletics.
With confidence, experience, and a strong bond, the Mustangs’ freshman girl’s volleyball team powered through six straight wins.
The team started its season with a winning streak, holding the best record out of all of the teams on their schedule at the time. The win streak was broken by the Chandler Wolves on Sept. 20.
After dominating the first six games, the team was a bit surprised, but it was something they knew they could achieve. This team is confident in themselves and their abilities on the court.
“I felt amazing after. I couldn’t sleep. I was telling everyone about how we were winning. We knew that if we understood each other and were such a great group, then we were going to continue getting those wins,” freshman Rajna Removic said.
The girls on the freshman team came into this season with a great dynamic already. Most of them played volleyball together in middle school, so they share experiences of practicing and playing games together. That created a strong bond that translates to the high school court.
“I think we all know what we need to work on. It helps when we know each other and get to work with each other because when one person’s down, we know what they need to fuel up,” freshman Natalia Edwards said.
Although Una Sasic, who has never played on a volleyball team prior to this year, said that it was difficult to feel connected at first, she was able to quickly adjust because everyone was so supportive.
Many of the girls mentioned that their team is more like a family. Their coach, Jim Van Wicklin, instills that idea within the team. It reminds them that no matter what happens, they still stick together, and have to build each other up to keep that bond strong.
Even though these girls are only freshmen in high school, they are already thinking about their futures. Several of the girls have goals of playing volleyball in college. Some of them already have four or even five years of experience under their belts, so it’s no question that volleyball has been a huge part of their lives, and will continue to be.
“It’s gone into my blood basically. It’s part of who I am now,” Removic said, who has played for four years.
Some of the girls view volleyball as an outlet and a relief from school. Volleyball is a way for them to de-stress while they play the game they love with their friends and improve their skills. They all support and help each other when they see there is room for improvement in a teammate.
Alessandra Lavandera is a freshman who plays on both the freshman and JV teams. She said being on both teams is very time-consuming because she has to balance school, practice, and competing on each team. However, she does help out the freshman team by passing on some tips and tricks from the older girls.
According to Van Wicklin, the freshmen still need to learn some more fundamentals of the game. Other than that, he could tell that there is a lot of talent, and can see them being a, “…really really good team in a few years.”
This volleyball team is a diverse group of girls with bright personalities, and they are confident that they can accomplish great things together.
Alyssa Ruiz, a freshman who has been playing volleyball for five years, is able to recognize the growth the team has achieved since the beginning of the season.
“The coaches really stepped up our game from tryouts to where we are now. I think all those wins were just like, ‘Wow.’ Dobson and this team are improving so much, and it was just such a big thing for all of us. Like so shocking,” Ruiz said.
