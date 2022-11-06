The Dobson High School badminton team started their postseason run after finishing the regular season 10-4, ranking 11th out of the 30 Division I teams in the state.
This is the second season the badminton team is competing in the postseason under head coach Henry Bribiescas, who has been coaching for six years. He mentioned that this season is mirroring the 2019 season. The 2019 team was also ranked 11th, but with an 11-3 record, and faced the Pinnacle Pioneers at the start of the postseason. The Mustangs will face the No. 6 Pioneers on Monday, Oct. 24 to start this year’s postseason run.
All of the girls on the varsity team are seniors who were also on varsity last season. According to player Hannah Martinson, the girls on the team have a strong bond since they have been on the team for 3-4 years together. Their bond allows them to have fun and be silly at times, but it also helps them when they need to be serious, because they know how to support each other and keep one another on track.
To prepare for the state tournament the girls are, “Really trying to find the balance between the right amount of pressure, but not too much to stress each other out,” Martinson said.
Last season as juniors, Martinson and Aaliyah Garcia competed in the doubles championship which consisted of three rounds. They lost to the Perry Pumas in the second round. That was Garcia’s first season playing badminton, so she has learned a lot more from her teammates since then.
Both Martinson and Garcia have been focused on practicing their weaknesses and strengthening their game. With another year of playing doubles under their belts, they are more comfortable and prepared to get redemption, according to Martinson.
Journey Barajas, a junior at the time, lost 24-22 in the first round of last year’s singles championship. It was a tougher loss for her because there was only a 2-point deficit. She said she feels more confident this year, going in with a mindset of not letting any points scored against her get in the way of her performance.
“I feel like I have a good amount of skills in my toolbox that I can use, and all I really need is to just push through my mindset,” Barajas said.
Bribiescas is keeping routine in practices, having the girls focused on playing like they would for any opponent. The team has the mindset that the postseason is a different season where everyone is at the same starting point of 0-0.
The biggest motivation for this varsity team is the fact that this is their last chance to play badminton together and compete for their school. As seniors, they go into every practice with that reminder in the back of their minds to keep them focused, but also enjoy the time they have playing together.
“It’s our last year at Dobson, and that has given us a lot of motivation to really do our best in our games and have that pride in our school, our team, and ourselves,” senior Lexi Camargo said.
Bribiescas has noticed how the girls have grown in their skills on the court and recognizes their good attitudes that have led them to their success this season.
“A couple of them are kind of the mothers of the team. They make sure everybody’s mentally ready. If they’re down, they know, and they try to pick them up. They have each other’s back,” Bribiescas said.
According to Bribiescas, the biggest takeaway from this season is that the girls learned to believe in themselves and be confident in their abilities on the court, no matter who their opponent is. The girls always have the will to win, and Bribiescas wants them to take that mindset with them when facing adversities in life.
When those tough times arise, he wants them to remember a time when, “I thought I wasn’t going to win, and I may not have won, but I competed. I gave it my best and that’s all that matters,” Bribiescas said.
For the girls on this team, badminton is so much more than just a sport. The girls mentioned that they have learned several life skills including, problem solving skills, self-reflection, reaching outside of their comfort zones, perseverance, and seeing the positive results of hard work.
This team values the journey of their successes at a high level and their attitudes toward the game is reflected in their victories.
“If a championship doesn’t come our way, it’s still a championship because of how they play, and what they bring to the table,” Bribiescas said.
