As a kid, Marco Salas always dreamed of running onto Frank Kush Field at Arizona State’s Sun Devil Stadium.
He imagined putting on the maroon and gold, throwing up the pitchfork and singing along to the school’s fight song along with thousands of fans. The former Dobson football player could have had that same experience at several other universities, but he was determined to do it at Arizona State.
Salas, a 6-foot-5, 305-pound offensive tackle, accepted a preferred walk-on spot at Arizona State following his senior season at Dobson during the 2017-18 school year. He can still easily recall the first time he walked out of the locker room and onto the field with his family in attendance.
“The first time I dressed out, it was so surreal,” Salas said. “There’s no words to described it. To see my parents there, all the hard work they helped me put in and to see it all pay off, it was just an amazing experience for me.”
Salas and his family moved to Arizona in 2010. From that point on, it was rare for them to miss any of the Sun Devil football games. While not a native of Arizona, Salas’ love for the state and the university in Tempe grew.
As an AP student at Dobson, Salas found a love for writing while researching for an essay on concussions. It was at that time he became more interested in how articles were constructed, from research to the actual writing process.
Journalism, specifically in the sports industry, felt like a natural fit to Salas. He loved football and other sports but knew he would one day hang up his cleats for the final time. He saw sports journalism as a way to stay involved with the game. And Arizona State happens to have one of the top journalism schools in the country, the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications also played a major role.
“Reading the reports and everything all of these other journalists had done, it got me thinking that I could maybe go into the field,” said Salas, who is now a junior at Arizona State. “I’m not going to be able to play this sport someday, but I want to still be around it.”
With the coronavirus pandemic putting limitations on classes and the Pac-12 still mulling its options for a return to athletics this fall, this semester has been easier than those in the past for Salas, who is also part of Barrett, The Honors College.
In a “normal” fall semester, Salas’ days often began around 6:30 a.m. with a workout, team meetings and practice. He would then head to downtown Phoenix where the Cronkite campus is for all of his classes. Once home for the day, he would often finish homework, finish some of his reporting projects or study film. It’s a busy routine he has learned to master over the course of the last few years.
“I think me being able to handle everything stems from the work ethic I’ve gotten from football and my parents,” Salas said. “I’ve learned when to put things like leisure time to the side and focus on what I need to get done.”
Despite the long days and consistently busy schedule, Salas said he wouldn’t change anything about his experience. Even spending time on the practice squad for most of his career thus far, he said it’s been well worth it. Especially as some of the Sun Devil coaching staff, including NFL Hall of Fame offensive lineman Kevin Mawae, have started to take notice of Salas’ work ethic.
“My first spring ball I was put on the second-team offense,” Salas said. “They could have put anybody else there, but they chose me. It gave me confidence knowing that I can play at this level, especially when coach Mawae and (offensive line coach Dave) Christensen notice improvement in me.”
This year, even before the pandemic put a pause on fall sports for Arizona State, Salas aimed to add more to his plate.
In year’s past, he wrote sports articles for classes, which then appeared in local publications, including The Tribune. This year, he has taken on the task of writing about his peers. As Arizona State’s Assistant Athletic Director of Media Relations Doug Tammaro said, Salas is a “Sun Devil writing about Sun Devils.”
“I’ve been writing feature stories on all of the athletes, focusing on their everyday life,” Salas said. “It’s something that is a little more personal for them.”
From an athletics aspect, Salas is currently listed as a redshirt sophomore, giving him another year of eligibility should he aim to pursue his master’s degree right after his bachelor’s.
He has several goals both academically and athletically he aims to achieve before graduation in the next few years. He’s confident in his ability to achieve those goals and if he does, he will have lived out most of his childhood dreams.
“Athletically, I want to earn a scholarship. I want to prove I can play here,” Salas said. “Academically, and especially with COVID, it put things into perspective for me. It made me realize I want to come back to pursue my master’s and keep learning.”
