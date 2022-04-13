DJ Barrett admittedly felt defeated through the first half of the spring baseball season.
He was forced to sit through 20 games after his hardship was denied by the Arizona Interscholastic Association. So, the transfer from Hamilton could only sit back and support his new teammates at Mesquite while waiting for his opportunity to contribute on the field.
That moment finally came Tuesday, March 29 against Seton Catholic.
“Honestly, I was ecstatic,” Barrett said. “To come out here with a new family, I thought it was going to be a little less exciting. But it turned out to be one of the best games I’ve ever had. I love these guys. It was a special feeling.”
In Barrett’s first game action he went 3 for 4 with two home runs and 5 RBI. His first home run came on his first appearance at the plate this season. He was never nervous for the at bat, or any of them for that matter.
He always sings “Come and Get Your Love” by Redbone when walking to the plate. It’s the song his mother used to always sing to him and has become his go-to to help him stay relaxed when at the plate.
It worked for him yet again in Mesquite’s 16-5 win over Seton Catholic in his first game action of the season. Three days later, the Wildcats again defeated Seton Catholic in an extra-inning affair.
“That song means family to me,” Barrett said. “We listen to it all the time now too in our cars, we’ll all sing it and vibe. But it’s one of those things that I can look back on and it has a lot of meaning.”
Barrett said that first home run of the season was emotional for him. As he rounded the bases, he was met by senior infielder Kyree Gatewood, who he has played ball with since they were 2 or 3 years old.
Gatewood is also a transfer from Hamilton but didn’t have to sit out the season. Not only is Gatewood happy to be reunited with Barrett, but he’s also happy his friend managed to finally make the type of impact that will only make Mesquite better.
“He’s only played two games so far, but he’s been electric,” Gatewood said. “It’s just awesome to see him out here. It’s always fun playing with him. He is a big energy person. If the dugout is quiet, he’s the one you’ll hear.
“From a best friend view, it was hard seeing (half the season) get taken away from him. All he tells me about is how much he wants to be successful. After the Seton game I texted him and told him how proud I was of him.”
Barrett said his transfer to Hamilton was fueled by a move out of the Chandler district. He also sought an opportunity to make the type of impact he did against Seton Catholic before the end of his high school career.
His sophomore season was cut short due to the pandemic. As a junior, he played in nine games for the Huskies and made five appearances at the plate. He also was on the mound for 2.1 innings and recorded a strikeout.
In four innings so far this season for Mesquite, he’s already recorded five strikeouts. Wildcats coach Jeff Holland said his ability to also have big at bats will be key for the rest of the season. That came from months of preparation for his first game.
“He’s the kind of guy that can come up to the plate and hit it out any time he wants,” Holland said. “At the next level he is going to go as a pitcher, but I told him I would give him an opportunity to swing the bat. He’s really worked on his swing from January until now. I’ve been really impressed.”
Barrett and Gatewood were both welcomed to the Mesquite program with open arms. They have both played with and against some players at the club level for years.
They both said the overall mindset of the program is much like that of Hamilton, where they were among as many as nine Division I commits and one of the best coaches in the state in Mike Woods.
But Holland is among the best as well. He’s led the Wildcats to five state title games during his tenure. Of those appearances, they’ve won twice, with the most recent having come last season.
Barrett and Gatewood already had a championship mindset when transferring to Mesquite. Now they aim to help the Wildcats repeat in any way they can.
“I made a bet with them,” Barrett said with a smile. “If we get a ring this year, I would have to shave my head and go to school the next day. It would mean the absolute world (to win). We want it really bad this year. We’re going to work for it, that’s for sure.”
Including tournament games, Mesquite is 14-8-1 on the season as of Wednesday, April 6. Most of the Wildcats’ losses have come against opponents in high conferences, including those ranked in the top five or 10.
They’re currently third in the 4A Conference rankings with only a handful of games remaining over the course of the next two weeks. They’re in position to secure the region title and host at least two home playoff games later this month and into May. But they know it won’t be easy.
Mesquite has a target on its back this season. Every opponent the Wildcats face want to knock off the defending champion. But it’s up to some of their key players, including Barrett and Gatewood, to not allow that to happen.
“It’s all about grit, hard work and dedication,” Barrett said. “We know what we are fighting for. We know we have a target on our backs, and we want to keep that target. We want people to put their ace against us. We like that.”
