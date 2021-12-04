It’s not often Saguaro is considered the underdog in matchups. But it’s a role the Sabercats have come to enjoy this season.
It started in Week 6 when they hosted California power Sierra Canyon and held the Blazers to just 7 points. Some believed they would lose to 4A Cactus in the Open Division quarterfinals. But Saguaro cruised to a dominating win.
And on Saturday night in Chandler many wrote off the Sabercats against Hamilton in the Open Division semifinals. Once again, Saguaro proved itself in the form of a 31-24 win behind the legs of quarterback Devon Dampier.
“I haven’t been in a climate like this in my high school career, so this is different,” Dampier said. “It feels great. I’m so happy right now. I’m proud of the team, especially our defense.”
The two teams traded blows in the first half, with Hamilton striking first on a 14-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Nicco Marchiol to wideout Christian Anaya, who made a sliding grab in the back of the end zone. It was the first of two total touchdowns thrown by Marchiol on the night. The second came in the second quarter as he found wideout Tre Spivey for the 68-yarder.
Marchiol, a West Virginia commit, finished unofficially 15 of 21 for 198 yards and the two scores. He also rushed six times for 75 yards.
Known for its explosive plays, Hamilton was limited to the one long pass to Spivey. Every other score the Huskies were forced to work for it against Saguaro’s defense, which smothered Hamilton at times led by senior defensive end Tristan Monday.
“We made them earn it, and that’s what you have to do against these guys,” Mohns said. “You have to bend but don’t break. It’s not about style points. You have to play a tough, hard-nosed, grind it out game. That’s what we had to do tonight.”
Even with Hamilton’s first-half success, Saguaro answered every blow the Huskies delivered.
Javen Jacobs returned Hamilton’s kickoff after its first score of the game more than 90 yards for a touchdown. After he came in and threw an interception on Saguaro’s first offensive play, Dampier kept it himself on his team’s next possession for an 18-yard score. On their next drive, Dampier again led the Sabercats down the field and punched it in from 7 yards out.
His momentum on the ground carried over to the second half when he scored his third rushing touchdown from 3 yards out right out of halftime. That play was set up by 42-yard catch and run by Jacobs to get into Hamilton territory.
“Whether I ran it back on the kickoff or we scored as an offense, I knew we had to answer,” Jacobs said of his kick return. “Devon did his thing tonight. We needed that extra spark in our offense and he brought that for sure.”
Perhaps Dampier’s most important play of the night came in the fourth quarter with his team leading Hamilton by 7.
With just over two minutes remaining Saguaro found itself on Hamilton’s 45-yard line. The Huskies needed a stop and thought they had gotten one before Dampier broke free from would-be tacklers and scampered down to the Hamilton 16. Even after having the drive stall and the Sabercats’ field goal blocked, it left less than a minute on the clock for Hamilton to go 98 yards to tie the game. Saguaro’s defense got the stop and the win.
“I threw a pick the first play of the game and I knew my team had my back the whole way,” Dampier said. “I had to make sure I gave evening I got for them. We ran the ball and it worked so we stuck with it. Everything worked out.”
The win secured a spot in the Open Division championship game for Saguaro. It will be the second time in three years the Sabercats advance to the title game and will face the same team that beat them in 2019, Chandler. The Wolves came back to beat Liberty in overtime for the second straight year to advance to the championship.
Last year, Saguaro’s chance at back-to-back trips to the title game were cut short due to COVID-19 cases within the program, which forced it to forfeit its quarterfinal game against Salpointe Catholic. Now, they get a chance at redemption. And no matter what the naysayers say, this team continues to believe in itself and blocks out any outside noise.
“We’re the underdogs on the outside but we believe we can beat anybody,” Mohns said. “Anybody can say what they want, it kind of fuels our fire. We’re confident and we will line up against any body.
“This team really believes and they’re bought in.”
