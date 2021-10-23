Desert Vista’s football program entered Friday’s contest desperately seeking a “get right” game that would hopefully lead to some resemblance of consistency.
Each game so far has brought a plethora of ups and downs, making it extremely difficult to focus on one aspect of the team, whether that be good or bad. The matchup with Higley, a team also struggling, provided that opportunity. But it didn’t come easy.
Late in the fourth quarter junior quarterback Jackson Akins rolled out of the pocket before he found junior wideout Eric Miller, who from a yard out for the score. That touchdown and extra point from Nah Perez was the exclamation point for Desert Vista’s 17-point comeback against Higley in a game the Thunder ultimately ended up winning 38-37.
The quarterback carousel continued for the Thunder, starting the game with Braxton Thomas. After a few drives that yielded no points and minimal offense as a whole, Akins took over and things changed.
“I don’t look at who’s starting and not starting, coach told us we were all going to get reps, so I didn’t put my head down,” Akins said. “Just stayed ready so when he did put me in, I was ready to go to work.”
While Desert Vista struggled early on, Higley caught fire.
The Knight offense was filled with read options and deep passes that split the deep safeties, and it never stopped being effective.
“At times we weren’t getting guys lined up correctly, sometimes we were staring into the backfield a little too hard,” said Desert Vista coach Ty Wisdom.
Higley quarterback Jamar Malone was effective from the first offensive series. He capped it off himself with a 20-yard touchdown run. Malone carried a big load with over 200 all-purpose yards and was responsible for all but one of Higley’s touchdowns.
It was 17-0 before Desert Vista was able to get into the red zone to threaten points. Akins found a rhythm in the first half but running back Christian Clark was the reason the offense found any sort of groove. Clark’s success on the ground allowed Akins to find success through the air. His first score of the game came on a strike to Tavian Dennis, who Wisdom said was playing his first week on offense for the Thunder.
But despite Desert Vista’s success, Higley never loosened its grip.
Malone found wideout Carter Hancock for a long reception that set up a yet another catch by the wide receiver for a touchdown a short time later. Higley then added a rushing touchdown before the half.
Down 31-14 at halftime, Desert Vista needed to make adjustments. And it did.
A bad snap on a Higley punt led to a rushing touchdown from Clark from 5 yards out. After an abysmal first half, the Desert Vista crowd finally came alive.
“It’s a game of momentum man, and our guys were ready to take advantage,” Wisdom said.
Another Higley fumble led to a Noah Perez field goal that cut the deficit to seven. On Desert Vista’s next drive, Clark scored his third touchdown of the night, a career-high for the sophomore.
“I had to keep going, do it for my brothers,” Clark said. “Especially for the seniors, this is their last homecoming game, so we did it for them. We’re in playoff mode right now because if we lose, we’re out.”
Higley quickly answered Desert Vista’s game-tying score with a deep ball from Malone to Hancock, who had well-over 100 receiving yards against the Desert Vista secondary.
However, another errant snap led to a failed extra point. A few key defensive stops later and Desert Vista had yet another chance to take the lead.
The Thunder capitalized.
“The running game was big tonight, it opened up the passing game for us and allowed us to stretch the field,” Akins said.
By the time the final touchdown was scored, the Knights look defeated after allowing a major comeback on the road. Higley built its lead off turnovers in the first half but made some of the same mistakes in the final two quarters that ultimately cost it a victory.
“You can’t turn the ball over, they did a few crucial times and that ended up being the difference,” said Wisdom.
Desert Vista, now 3-4 on the season, is still vying for a playoff spot. The Thunder entered the week the No. 14 team in 6A. A win against Higley helps, but a win or two more will further help secure a spot in the postseason.
Desert Vista will face a rising Mountain View (6-1) team Friday night in Mesa.
