Desert Vista head basketball coach Jordan Ballard has been placed on administrative leave for a non-student issue.
A notice was sent from Desert Vista Athletic Director David Klecka to parents of the program Friday. A copy of that notice was obtained by The Ahwatukee Foothills News.
Klecka did not go into detail in the notice to parents, only saying that assistant coach Skyler Hood would step in to lead the team. He coached the Thunder Friday night in their loss to Corona del Sol.
Klecka did add that he appreciates the patience from parents.
“We appreciate your patience at this time and in the event that further information becomes available, we will update players and families, accordingly,” he said.
Klecka and Ballard did not respond to requests for comments on the issue.
Desert Vista is scheduled to play Rincon Saturday at 3 p.m. The Thunder are currently fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive at No. 23 in 6A. Seeds nine through 24 make the play-in games scheduled for Friday.
Desert Vista will finish the regular season Tuesday, Feb. 8 at home against Desert Ridge.
