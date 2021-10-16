It is always important to celebrate the positives that are hard to come by during a rough season. With all of its struggles this year, Desert Ridge volleyball picked up a small victory despite a 2-1 loss to Verrado on Friday.
The team came into Friday's game on a nine-game losing streak. Within the streak, the Jaguars have not won a set in their last seven games.
The seven-match sweep streak came to an end in the first set of Friday's game.
Desert Ridge started off the game slow. Verrado came out to an early 8-3 lead, which included two unforced service errors.
Jaguars head coach Anthony Millanes called an early timeout, but his team took over momentum coming out of the break. Immediately the team went on a 7-4 run to make it a one-point game, 12-11.
The two teams seemed evenly matched throughout the following ten points. Neither team led by more than one until Desert Ridge was up 21-19.
Some players said that the feeling of the first set was much different than others they have played this season.
"Everyone was giving out energy on the sideline and we could feel that on the court," said sophomore Mallory King.
The Jaguars seemed to retake momentum up 23-20, heading into a Verrado timeout. Unfortunately for the Vipers, Desert Ridge continued its hot streak and finished out the set with a 25-21 win.
"This is a big win for us. Mentally, we've had a rough schedule. For us to come out and do some good things shows that there's a light at the end of the tunnel," said Millanes.
King dominated the first set. The outside hitter led the team with four kills and made many impressive defensive plays.
Millanes noticed the big impact King was having on the game.
"She came out and did a good job of understanding where the two blockers were and did a nice job leading us offensively," said Millanes.
Another player who was a key to winning the first set was Tatum Begay. The senior was second on the team with three kills and made a lot of essential blocks.
Desert Ridge was unable to capitalize on the lead it built for itself in the first set.
The two teams kept showing that they were evenly matched through the 15th point of the set. Verrado pulled away, however, building a four-point lead and never looking back. The Vipers ended up winning the set 25-20.
"We had a lot of mental breakdowns and service errors. I think we held onto those too long and it affected our overall play," said Millanes. "We're going to have to learn how to flush away bad plays and move forward."
Going into the third set Verrado started hot. The team scored the first four points coming out of the break and went on a 9-0 run in the middle of the set. Verrado never let Desert Ridge get close to it in the final set and won 15-6.
As one of the leaders on the team, Begay understands what her team needs to do to be better next game.
"We played with high energy and positive attitudes," said Begay. "Unfortunately, we had a hard time communicating and had too many unforced errors to get the win. Overall we are still continuing to grow together as a family and team."
Although it has been a tough season for the team, the players on Desert Ridge are always looking for more. Even though they won a set for the first time in seven games, it is still not enough.
"We are always striving to win. Although the set win was great, we are still hungry for more wins," said Begay.
