Lucas Gordon is a sports journalism student at Arizona State University covering Desert Ridge High School Athletics.
Following its loss to Highland last week, Desert Ridge is looking to bounce back against Cesar Chavez in its final non-sectional game of the season.
Head coach Roy Lopez is hoping that the 40-14 loss last week will motivate his team going into Friday’s game.
“I think that when you get your butt whooped like that it puts everything into perspective,” Lopez said. “We need to get back to the basics and work our butts off.”
The coaches of Desert Ridge have put in a lot of work throughout the week to develop a game plan and ready the squad for an undefeated Cesar Chavez team.
Lopez notes how athletic the opposing players are and how much potential they have to go down the field.
The starting quarterback for Cesar Chavez, DJ Beltran is known for having a big arm. Lopez warns that Beltran is not going to be afraid to take a lot of shots down the field.
Desert Ridge defensive coordinator Sam Johns has been preparing his defense all week in anticipation of the deep ball that could be thrown Friday night.
Although a lot of the preparation for the game has been focused on the air, Cesar Chavez does include the run a lot in its offensive scheme. Throughout the season almost half of its plays from the line of scrimmage have been a run.
After watching the film with his team, Johns concluded that Cesar Chavez uses three different running plays. As long as the defense can lock down the run game, Johns is confident.
“We're going to try to stay over the top, take away that deep threat and stop the one or two running plays that they run so we can limit them one-dimensionally,” said Johns. “We've been making sure that we keep everything in front of us and not give up the deep ball.”
Johns is expecting his senior defensive backs to have a big game. KJ Miniefield, Roman Mangini and Keyion Turner are the three players on defense to look out for this week.
“As a safety, I'm going to need to read my keys and stay deep,” says Mangini. “I want to make sure that nothing goes over my head. As long as I follow my assignment we should do well.”
Following the game on Friday, Desert Ridge sets its eyes towards sectional play. Players and coaches alike are excited to finally play their close rivals.
“It's going to be a big challenge. We have a heck of a section between Higley, Williams Field, Queen Creek and Red Mountain,” says Johns. “They're all top tier teams. They will all make the playoffs so it will be a grind one game at a time.”
Before the team can make it to sectional play, they're going to have to get through Cesar Chavez.
The game will be played Friday, Oct. 1 at Cesar Chavez High School in Phoenix at 7 p.m.
