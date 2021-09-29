Lucas Gordon is a sports journalism student at Arizona State University covering Desert Ridge High School Athletics.
Desert Ridge football players are on the receiving end of some inspiration that most teams don't have access to.
First-year head coach Roy Lopez knows what it takes to make it to the NFL and spreads that knowledge to his players. Lopez’s son, Roy Lopez Jr., was selected in last year's draft in the sixth round to the Houston Texans. In Week 1, Roy Jr. made his debut with the team in their win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The former University of Arizona defensive tackle serves as a role model for all the students on the Desert Ridge team. His relationship with the players is described as a big brother.
“He always comes out a lot to tell us what he did to get to the next level and what we have to do,” quarterback and free safety Hunter Maxwell said. “He always supports us every day and talks to us a lot.”
Players are comfortable talking to Roy Jr. about anything, from football to music to personal things. He is able to connect with the students since they are so close in age. He can communicate with the players with typical slang that is used in high school.
Roy Jr. consistently showed up to practices when he wasn’t with the Texans and took the time to show the high schoolers some tips and tricks to make them better. The defensive line benefits the most from his knowledge as they all play the same position.
Senior defensive end Brayden Kobylinski explained what adjustments he's made thanks to Roy Jr’s coaching.
“He taught me how to use my hands the right way,” Kobylinski said. “I used to go under the linemen's arms, but he showed me that you have to go over and sweep them away.”
Roy Jr. exhibits all the characteristics of a leader around the Desert Ridge football team.
While he may joke around and be friendly with the players, he keeps it serious when it's necessary. Lopez notices his son's leadership around the team.
“He's upfront and forward,” Lopez said. “He is a leader and is very straightforward with (the players). He’ll let them know when you need to improve your game because at the next level you're going to be exposed.”
When Roy Jr. is away from practice, he always checks up with Lopez to get updates on how the team is doing.
“He loves the boys. It's crazy he always asks, ‘how do we feel this week? Are we prepared?’” Lopez said. “It's always about ‘we’ with him.”
Roy Jr. has been around the game of football since he could walk. He was always around his dad when he was coaching at Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe. Lopez noted how his son would follow him around the football field.
Lopez described Roy Jr. as his shadow while he coached for the Padres. And Lopez repaid the favor by being supporting his son in all his football journeys.
He is proud Roy Jr.’s ability to grow so much in football.
“It's crazy to see how he's evolved to the next level. From college obviously to professional,” Lopez said. “You look back and see how he has flourished, it's because he lived it for all these years.”
The Desert Ridge football team is taking Roy Jr’s inspiration to heart. After a slow start against Hamilton in Week 1, the team has gone on a winning streak as of late.
As the season progresses, it’s still to be determined if Roy Jr.’s advice to the team will help them continue their run of success and get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2019.
