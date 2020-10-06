Desert Ridge football is back.
After the Arizona Interscholastic Association approved a plan for the return of fall sports, the Jaguars got right back to work for the upcoming season. However, one thing was clear: This year would be unlike anything the team has experienced before.
Desert Ridge plans on limiting fan capacity to 25%, which is sure to hinder the overall high school game experience. While game days will look quite different, COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on the Jaguars was felt way before the season kicked off with a loss to Highland on Friday. The team had less time to prepare than in previous seasons, missing out on the opportunity to go through offseason training camp.
“One of the few things that makes Desert Ridge who we are is this toughness and the stuff that we go through at camp that brings us together and teaches us to sacrifice for the good of the whole,” defensive coordinator Travis Jackson said. “Without being able to go to camp and go through that process and experience, that’s tough to overcome.”
Preparation for this season brought new challenges for the Desert Ridge coaching staff. The team made use of online applications to get its players ready and keep them on track for what is expected to be a real grind of a season.
“We just empowered them,” head coach Jeremy Hathcock said. “We gave them lifting apps, called the Rack App, we quizzed them on Hudl. The kids who wanted it the most were on it the most, the kids who didn’t want it the most weren’t, so it was a great way for us to figure out who’s dialed in and who’s not.”
Another challenge Desert Ridge will face this season is the significant roster turnover. The Jaguars have six returning starters on offense and only four on defense. The offensive line, defensive line and defensive backfield have been hit the hardest and will have many new faces starting on game days.
“I will say it’s one of our most talented teams we’ve had, but at the same time where we’re weaker than we’ve been and where we’re stronger than we’ve been,” Hathcock said.
An important component in handling the roster turnover is the team’s experience at the skill positions, along with familiarity among the team’s key three-year starters, including two-way lineman Dante Smith, linebacker and running back Avantae Barrett, and quarterback Austin Kolb.
On a team full of young players, the coaching staff expects these three seniors to step up as leaders and help drive the Jaguars toward the playoffs.
“In today’s age, there’s not a lot of people who just do the right thing every time and can speak vocally to their team,” Kolb said. “I try my best to lead the team vocally as well as by example so they know where we have to be so I can set the tone for them.”
After a breakout junior year, Kolb has set lofty goals for himself this season, hoping to become the leading passer in the state along with breaking Desert Ridge school records at quarterback. However, Kolb acknowledges that it is all about wins, which will be even more difficult to achieve this season during an eight-game gauntlet of a schedule with no bye week.
“We just have to do a better job of recovering, do a better job of doing our extra things—stretching, doing rehab, ice—whatever we can do to stay fresh,” Kolb said.
Last season, Desert Ridge went 7-5, falling to Red Mountain 49-35 in the 6A conference quarterfinals. The Jaguars hope to build off last season and win another region title en route to making a deep run in the playoffs.
“Our goal is the league championship, make the playoffs and make a run at this,” Jackson said. “But the only way it happens at Desert Ridge is when everybody buys into the good of the team, you play harder for your brothers than you would yourself, and we play with a toughness and discipline that’s unmatched.”
This year will be the ultimate test to decide the best teams in the state. Now, it is time for the Jaguars to showcase how this unique offseason has shaped them as a team.
“We can overcome and adapt to any difficulty in our life,” Kolb said. “Hopefully, through this adversity we’ve had, we can win a state title.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.