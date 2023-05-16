The No. 2 seeded Desert Mountain Wolves, anchored by freshman pitcher Lilly Goodwin, dethroned the top-seeded, two-time defending champion Willow Canyon Wildcats in the 5A AIA State Championship game, 4-2 at Farrington Stadium.
Runs for the 30-1-1 Wildcats haven’t been an issue this season, averaging just over 10 runs a game, but tonight, they were scarce. The Wildcats looked to keep that track going against the 28-4 Wolves after bringing in a run in the bottom of the first, but Goodwin and company held the door shut for five consecutive innings.
“I knew I had a good defense behind me,” Goodwin said. “I wasn’t too worried, I just had to go out there and do my thing and help out.”
Goodwin admitted she was feeling the pressure early, but her teammates talked her through it and got her settled.
Third baseman Emily Strittmatter shot a two-run shot to left-center, giving the Wolves a 2-1 lead that they wouldn’t surrender. The Wolves maintained their 2-1 lead while Goodwin commanded the box.
“My first at bat I got something hard, then she threw me something off-speed,” Strittmatter said, explaining her at-bat that gave Desert Mountain the lead and eventual win. “I’ve seen her pitch before and I know she going to attack the zone so at my second at-bat I wanted to be aggressive. I saw her pitch down so took it far and that definitely set the tone for me.”
Then, as insurance runs in top the top of seventh, Goodwin knocked an RBI, essentially putting the game out of reach for Willow Canyon — pending a miracle.
Just as Willow Canyon began to show its championship pedigree after loading first and second and knocking in an RBI to close the gap to two runs, Goodwin closed the door for good. She showed incredible poise for a freshman in the state’s biggest game and coach Chris Fredericks has high praise for her.
“She’s a Unicorn,” he said. “She’s 14 years old. You’d think she’s a college senior the way she goes out there and carries herself. She never gets nervous and she has such composure. Let me tell you, when whats-her-name hit that homerun, that’s just like poking a bear — she’s just going to come after you.”
That’s exactly what she did.
“These kids, they don’t get phased,” Fredericks added. “You give up a run in the first inning and you don’t panic. They go out there and do their job, they’re ballers.”
