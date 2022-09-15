Desert Mountain head coach Conrad Hamilton said his team became too comfortable with their two-touchdown lead against Mountain View at halftime.
They made mistakes and allowed a fake punt by the Toros that set them up inside the red zone and capitalize with a touchdown. Then, his offense gave up a pick-six to Dwight Culpepper.
The Wolves' lead quickly deteriorated as the Toros rallied. But they settled down, went on a long scoring drive and ultimately held off Mountain View’s comeback effort with a 34-29 win Thursday night in Mesa.
“We’ve got young guys and we’re getting better,” Hamilton said. “This is a good win for us. East Valley, our guys were over confident thinking we were going to boat race these guys up 28-15 and they played hard. We had to re-compose ourselves and get back to business.”
Mountain View was given three chances at a potential game-winning drive in the fourth quarter.
The first drive ended with a punt with just under five minutes to play. An interception by Brigham McKown set Mountain View up in Desert Mountain Territory. But the Wolves’ defense forced another punt.
With a chance to seal the game with under a minute left, Desert Mountain failed to convert on fourth down and gave the ball back to the Toros. However, they had 16 seconds to drive 76 yards down the field. After a couple of quick out-route completions from Mountain View quarterback Jack Germaine, he was forced to throw a Hail Mary as time expired.
It was picked off by junior Dylan Tapley to seal the win for Desert Mountain.
“We should never give the ball back to them,@ Hamilton said. “We should be able to have a four-minute offense to put them away. We should never be in a situation where we give it back to them. We have to improve from that standpoint.
But defensively, I thought we were opportunistic. Just like we always are.”
Tapley played a vital role for Desert Mountain on both sides of the ball.
The 6-foot-4 junior was the go-to for McDonough, as the two connected five times for 111 yards and two touchdowns. The first score came on a 2-yard pass in the first quarter to extend the Wolves’ lead. The second came in the fourth quarter, an 18-yard pass-and-catch that helped Desert Mountain retake the lead.
Tapley is just one of several weapons for McDonough. The junior quarterback connected with four different wideouts and was unofficially 17-of-28 for 255 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 84 yards on 11 carries, a team-high.
Desert Mountain junior running back Max Shefrin had 51 yards on the ground and caught four passes for 27 yards and a touchdown that came late in the second quarter.
“Tapley, (Jack) Freeburg, Max (Shirfin), the offensive line, it’s amazing,” McDonough said of the weapons around him. “We made a couple mistake (in the game) but we knew we had to just get the offense back rolling.”
The Wolves managed to keep Mountain View’s high-powered offense at bay in the first two quarters of play.
Germaine got into a rhythm early and capped off a long drive with a 12-yard pass to running back Jacob Haynes. His second touchdown pass didn’t come until midway through the second quarter after the Toro defense forced a safety. Germain connected with Jaden Kalinowski on an 11-yard pass.
Germaine’s third touchdown pass of the game came in the third quarter to Joseph Dawson. He began to find holes in Desert Mountain’s secondary, which limited BYU commit tight end Jackson Bowers most of the game.
Still, Germaine managed to 21 of his 38 pass attempts for 264 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions — one of which was returned for a touchdown by Desert Mountain defensive back Santana Wilson.
Bowers was on the receiving end of six of those passes for 44 yards. His fifth catch of the night in the third quarter was the 88th of his career, which put him ahead of former All-Pro tight end Todd Heap for the most in a career by a tight end in Mountain View history.
It’s a goal Bowers has been chasing since he enrolled at Mountain View as a freshman. And while it came during a loss, it’s an accomplishment he is proud of.
“Right now, in the moment, I don’t really know. I’ll probably get home tonight and it will really sink in,” Bowers said. “But this is something great. It’s something I’ve been working toward my whole life and to be able to accomplish it, it’s awesome. I just want to keep setting records here.”
The loss drops Mountain View to 1-2 on the season, with the Toros first against Helix out of San Diego to open the season.
With the win, Desert Mountain improves to 3-0 and sets up what could be one of the best matchups between the Wolves and their rival Chaparral in recent years. Thursday night also marked the first win over a 6A program for Desert Mountain since 2017 when it beat the Firebirds.
The Wolves are young. They’re hungry. And most importantly, they’re confident.
“We’re going to Chap to win a game next week,” Hamilton said. “We know Chap is a good team and coach (Brent) Barnes is a good coach. But we’re hungry. We’re on the rise in Scottsdale Unified and we want to prove ourselves.
“We’re going over there to play our asses off and win the game.”
