Giving up points is a term that is clearly absent from Mountain View High School’s vocabulary, as the Toros recorded their third straight shutout on Friday against Skyline.
Mountain View (3-0) forced the Coyotes to go three-and-out on five separate occasions throughout the game, but only forced one turnover on a fumble late in the game. Toros’ head coach Joe Germaine felt that discipline on the defense has been the key to not allowing a single point so far this season.
“Jared Stone is our defensive coordinator, and I tip my hat to him as he’s done a really fantastic job,” Germaine said. “He’s had our guys really well prepared and disciplined. They don’t try to do too much, and they understand their roles within the scheme.”
Although the Toros definitely did their part defensively in the 41-0 victory, the offense was also electric, putting up six touchdowns on Skyline (0-3).
Senior running back Aiden Damiani led the way for Mountain View, recording three rushing touchdowns. Damiani actually had a slower first half, as two of those touchdowns and the majority of his rushing yards came towards the end of the game.
“I changed my mindset,” Damiani reflected. “At the beginning of the game I wasn't really running the way I wanted to. I wasn't really moving my feet, so I started moving my feet more behind my offensive line. The O-line definitely picked it up as well.”
On top of Damiani’s big night, Mountain View quarterbacks Will Roberts and Jackson Germaine had solid outings as well. Roberts, a senior, started for the Toros Friday night. Roberts had one rushing touchdown and a 9nine-yard touchdown pass.
Jackson, who is Joe Germaine’s son, is a sophomore who is getting plenty of repetitions on varsity. He came in during the second quarter and threw a 14-yard touchdown pass, and would remain in the game to essentially trade offensive drives with Roberts. The Toros utilized both quarterbacks efficiently, and it seems that running both will be the standard for the remainder of the season.
“We don’t really have a set formula,” said Joe. “It’s just a feel for each game, and we rotate guys in. They’ve both done a great job of being unselfish.”
Mountain View’s first score of the night stemmed from junior tight end Jackson Bowers, as he came down with a huge 40-yard reception to put the Toros in the red zone. Roberts would punch in for one yard on a quarterback sneak to finish the drive.
In the second quarter, the younger Germaine had his turn with Bowers, tossing him a 27-yard pass to set up Damiani for his first score of the night near the goal line. The senior took it to the house for three yards to increase Mountain View’s lead.
Bowers is easily the go-to target for both quarterbacks, as he finished with a touchdown reception and an assortment of large gains throughout the night. The 6’5”, 235 pound tight end is a force to be reckoned with each time he looks for a pass.
Mountain View will head to Mesa (1-2) next Friday for a rivalry matchup. Skyline will travel to Tolleson (0-3) in hopes of securing its first victory.
