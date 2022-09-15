The McClintock boys and girls cross country team trains while most of Arizona is
asleep.
Thirty-two kids stand together at 4:55 a.m. along a sidewalk in a poorly-lit Kiwanis Park.
There are smiles, laughter and many jokes waiting to be told as the team prepares for a light jog.
The team knows how to work hard but still have fun, whether it’s five o’clock in the morning at practice or at a team dinner before a race.
Team dinners typically happen a day before a race. A parent on the team will get food catered for the group. The dinners are a way for the team to bond, eat and prepare for the next day.
The team’s next event is Saturday, Sep. 17, at the Mt. Carmel/ASICS Invitational in San Diego, Calif.
“Team dinners are pretty fun,” said junior Annie Killian. “It’s really nice to have a meeting with your team specifically to have fun and eat food.”
Killian finished in fourth place (19:50.9) in the 11th grade 5,000M Chandler Invitational on Sept. 4. She’s also a standout track and field star, breaking the school record in the 800M race.
For McClintock senior Cole Bolen, the dinners are an excellent way to take his mind off the upcoming race.
“For someone like me, I think about the race a lot,” he said. “So for the other kids that are like that, it’s a really good place for everyone to just not think about it and just have fun.”
Like Killian, Bolen is also a standout track star for the Chargers. He finished eighth in the Division II 800M State Championship race.
Killian and Bolen were two of McClintock’s 11 cross country runners when former high school standout runner Kylee Keiser became head coach in 2019.
Before Kieser took over, McClintock hadn’t won a Northside Regional team title since 2004.
The team won its first Northside Regional title in Kieser’s first year of coaching.
The program has tripled in participation in the last four years. In 2019, there were only 11 runners for the men’s and women’s teams. Now there are 34 runners.
“We have kids who are walkers to the elite runners who are top 10 in the state and everything,” Keiser said. “So it’s pretty awesome to watch each of them grow.”
Kieser graduated from Marcos de Niza High School in 2011. She won the Division II state Cross Country Title and two track in field titles in the mile run and 4x800-meter relay team, respectively. She continued running cross country and track & field at Northern Arizona University.
“I think me being where some of them have been in being that elite runner in the state, I’m able to help them understand kind of what it takes,” she added. “I understand their commitment because I had to make those same sacrifices and commitments as an elite athlete myself.”
The most important thing about the McClintock Cross Country program is that success is not measured solely by a result or time. Instead, it’s defined by the work you put in.
“Our thing is hard work works,” Kieser said. “So as long as you’re working hard, it’s going to work. And that’s our slogan or motto for this year, just work hard. As long as they’re out here and they’re working hard, then it’s going to translate into the races.”
