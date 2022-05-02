The expansive growth of the southeast Valley has created opportunities for administrators, coaches and athletes alike to put their own stamp on an athletic program.
Eastmark High School went through that process just three years ago when the campus opened its doors. Now, the Firebirds have been involved in the 3A Conference playoffs across multiple sports.
The ability to start a program from scratch, while challenging, interested Eastmark’s coaches and administrators. Barry Cromer had the same thought process when he saw the athletic director position at Crismon, the Queen Creek Unified School District’s newest high school, become available shortly after plans for the campus were announced.
“The opportunity of opening a brand new school is something that has always intrigued me,” said Cromer, who is a Valley native. “It’s almost like a bucket list type of thing for Ads and especially for me. Queen Creek is such a growing area that, just to get the opportunity to do it was phenomenal and I’m very excited about it.”
Cromer has spent the last seven years as an athletic director at Payson and Walden Grove High School in Sahuarita, a small town south of Tucson. He was twice named the 4A Conference Athletic Director of the Year and under his direction, Walden Grove has captured 16 region titles and has been crowned champion once in five total trips to the finals.
Cromer, along with school principal Elyse Torbert, has been tasked with finding coaches to lead the athletic programs in their infancy.
Along with a passion for the sport, Cromer wanted coaches who share the same vision as the district for the school. Much like its other high schools, it aims to have continued success no matter how long it takes.
Cromer believes he has so far put together a staff that will be able to do that.
“I don’t want it to be something where we win right away and then it falters,” Cromer said. “I want something that is built where we have continued success. The coaches we have, they’ve done that and they’re excited and ready to put their stamp on that.”
One of the most notable hires by Crismon is for the football program, tabbing former McClintock head coach Corbin Smith as the program’s first-ever leader.
Smith learned everything he knows about the game from his father, Larry, who coached at multiple power five college programs, including USC and Missouri. He made an impact at every stop, something Smith has aimed to do during his coaching career.
Following his days as a player for USC and Iowa, Smith became an assistant at Arkansas State and Missouri. He then was on staff at Mesquite while his oldest son, Preston, starred in the Wildcats’ secondary before going on to play for Weber State.
Smith took over the McClintock program five years ago and stepped down following the 2021 season. He admits he was content with becoming an assistant again at a local East Valley school.
Then Crismon called.
“My thing was, if I didn’t land somewhere I would go be an assistant and teach,” Smith said. “It’s always been a goal to start a program from the ground up. I know it’s a lot of work but it’s very rewarding.”
Since he was hired, Smith has started the groundwork for the football program. He has begun putting together offseason workout plans for the incoming players. He met with parents at the Queen Creek district office in late April where more than 20 families showed up.
He anticipates even more once summer begins.
Uniform concepts for the Rattlers have already been made, further building the excitement for the new school that will field a freshman/sophomore team to start and move up from there.
But perhaps the most exciting aspect for Smith is the ability to build the program’s culture from the ground up using what he learned from his father. He also has the opportunity to do it with his middle son, Braxton, who will join his coaching staff. Smith’s youngest son, Brody, will graduate in May after finishing his career at Perry under his uncle and now retired Pumas coach Preston Jones.
“He coaches at Perry last year and loved it,” Smith said. “When Preston retired he told me, ‘Dad, I think it’s time for me to come coach with you.’ I told him, ‘Yeah, it is.’ I’m still talking to some more guys. I’m just getting good people to help.”
Smith is just one of many coaches with years of experience Crismon has tabbed for its teams.
Crismon hired former Arizona State player and coach Greg Bordes to lead its baseball program. Bordes has also coached at Central Arizona College, St. Mary’s and GCU. Andrew Yamashiro, who has been an assistant and head coach for the likes of Hamilton, Higley and Mountain Pointe, was named the Rattlers’ girls’ volleyball coach.
Former Dobson wrestling coach Jake Allen will head to Crismon to take on the same position, while Cara Roth will take over the boys’ volleyball program after years as an assistant at Benjamin Franklin Charter School and at the club scene.
TJ Stower, a former professional baseball player for the Independent League Chico Outlaws will coach Crismon’s softball team, while David Small (golf) and Kailin Cloud (Spiritline) will also join the school.
Recently, Crismon announced the hiring of former Perry girls’ soccer coach John Roberts for the same position. Joining Roberts from Perry is Brad Minor, who after eight years as varsity assistant and junior varsity head coach has landed his first basketball head coaching gig.
“I really felt I was ready,” Minor said. “With the growing community of Queen Creek, there’s enormous potential. Not many people are blessed with the opportunity to start a program. It was hard to turn down.”
Like Smith, Minor is excited to put his own spin on the program and install a winning culture. He’s also started planning summer workouts, camps and tournaments he plans to bring his young group of players to in order to get them acclimated.
Minor said it’s been a whirlwind since he was hired at Crismon. There have been several logistical hoops to jump through to prepare for the season, including finding a temporary home for workouts with the school not yet completed.
But he and all of the other coaches know it will all be worth it in the end when Crismon opens its doors in the fall and teams take the field and courts for the first time.
“It’s been two months of knowing you have the job but until you meet the kids and are on the court I don’t think it will really sink in,” Minor said. “I don’t really know what to expect but I am really, really excited.”
