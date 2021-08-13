Cox YurView AZ is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the first televised Arizona high school football game on its network this year with a 22-minute documentary detailing the last four decades of the sport.
"40 years of Arizona High School Football" features legendary coaches and teams, including Mountain View, McClintock, Saguaro, Chandler, St. Mary's, Brophy, Centennial and many more. Rich Reid, who has produced high school football games for Cox since he was hired in 1998, lent a helping hand in the documentary.
He said they wanted to show how the sport has evolved and to honor the vision George Allen had when he came up with the idea to broadcast Friday night football games alongside current Arizona Diamondbacks radio play-by-play announcer Greg Schulte.
“With the show, we really wanted to show the viewers how high school football has evolved and developed,” Reid said. “It was George’s idea to broadcast high school football. He passed away in 2015 and in my opinion, he never really got the credit he deserves for escalating high school sports here in Arizona. This is a way for us to show that appreciation to his family and give George his props.
“Without George, it wouldn’t be like it is today.”
The documentary encompasses the highs and lows of high school football the last 40 years, from championship wins to defeats. One of the best championships to ever be aired by Cox, the 2003 5A-1 triple-overtime state title game between Hamilton and Mountain View, is one game featured in the documentary.
YurView Production Coordinator Randi Carson sorted through hundreds of video tapes to bring the documentary together. It features players such as Hamilton alum and future NFL Hall of Famer Terrell Suggs from the 1990s and current Arizona Cardinals wideout and Saguaro alum Christian Kirk, among several others.
It will also bring to light some of the best rivalries in the state, including St. Marys vs Brophy -- resurrected this season -- and the Tukee Bowl featuring Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista.
“Rivalries are what really fuel high school football,” Reid said. “You can have a bad season but if you beat your rival, you have bragging rights. This show was a good way to go back and re-live the glory days.”
Cox YurView AZ's "40 years of Arizona High School Football" will air Aug. 16 on Cox YurView web and Cox YurView cable Ch. 4 Mondays at 11:30 p.m., Tuesdays at 10 p.m. until GameTime replays begin on Aug. 30, Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Thursday at 9:30 p.m. and Fridays at 10 p.m.
Cox also announced its schedule of high school football games for the 2021 season, beginning Friday, Sept. 3 with the five-time defending champion Chandler Wolves hosting West Valley power Centennial.
Full Cox Yurview AZ football schedule:
Sept. 3: Centennial at Chandler
Sept. 10: Bye week
Sept. 17: Liberty at Sunrise Mountain
Sept. 24: Notre Dame at Brophy
Oct. 1: Queen Creek at Williams Field
Oct. 8: Desert Edge at Cactus
Oct. 15: Sierra Canyon at Saguaro (or bye week)
Oct. 22: Horizon at Saguaro (or bye week)
Oct. 29: Desert Vista at Mountain View
Nov. 5: Centennial at Chaparral
Nov. 12: Chandler at Hamilton
Nov. 19: First round playoffs
