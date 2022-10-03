Sean Lynch is a sports journalism major at Arizona State University assigned to cover McClintock athletics.
The last time the McClintock girls volleyball team surpassed ten-or-more wins in a single season was Sept. 21, 2013.
On that date, Katy Perry’s “Roar” was the No. 1 song on the Billboard Top 100.
Popular musicians such as A Boogie wit da Hoodie, NBA Youngboy, Lil Tjay and G-Herbo were all minors when McClintock girl’s volleyball registered a season with double-digit wins.
From 2014-20, the Chargers combined for a 23-123 overall record and an 8-62 record in Section games.
Nine years later, the lady Chargers have emerged from the depths of mediocrity to put together one of the better seasons in program history.
“At the end of the school year last year, all of our returning seniors had a mindset that they would make their senior year the best year yet,” said head coach Jacob Laikona. “And so far, that’s where we’re at. So all the work that they’ve been putting in – on and off the court – it’s showing right now. But I keep telling them that we’re never satisfied."
A lot has changed for senior setter Chloe Thomas from her first year in 2019. When Laikona came to the program in 2020, he overhauled the culture.
“There’s a lot that’s changed ... just everything changed, to be honest,” said Thomas. “When coach Jacob came to McClintock, he put life into the program with the help from the other girls who played before he came. Honestly, he just made more positivity and made it clear that we’re here to represent McClintock; we’re not going to take anything less. And so pretty much from there, everything has been good.”
Laikona, who is in his third year coaching at McClintock, is also the head coach of the Club Mana club volleyball team. Along with Thomas, other McClintock players such as Alyssa Drake and his daughter Jade Kealiinohomoku-Laikona.
“I played with Chloe and Alyssa since 14’s (14 years old), and with (McClintock senior) Sophia Franz in club too,” said Kealiinohomoku-Laikona. “I also played with (McClintock senior) Jailynn Suttle in 12’s but never played with her since then, so it’s crazy how we just met again and are playing our senior season together.”
The season has a personal meaning to Laikona. His daughter is in the final year of her high school career.
“This season is a very important season for a lot of us,” said Laikona. “Three of the girls have been on varsity since their freshman year, and now my daughter Jade transferred here last year and it’s her senior year ... so all of that combined makes this season just that much more important.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck in March 2020, it brought the team closer together. As a result, constant check-ins were a theme in the coming months.
Teammates felt like family and the bond only grew from there.
“It definitely was hard,” said Thomas. “We overcame it by always being there for each other no matter what and making sure that we all were safe. I think it helped us in a way to become closer. It allowed us to be more like family instead of just teammates.”
The strong bond between teammates and talent has led the lady Chargers to its best season in recent memory, but the team still has more goals to accomplish.
“Our ultimate team goal is to make playoffs and battle it out there,” said Laikona. “We’ve played in some really, really tough tournaments this year and we’re using that experience to help us get ready for the playoffs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.