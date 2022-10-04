Raquel Robinson is a sports journalism major at Arizona State assigned to cover Coronado athletics.
Many athletes start their athletic careers at young ages and develop specialized skills for their sport. This is not the case for Coronado senior tight end Edwin Oliva Banos who is in his debut football season as a senior.
Oliva Banos has been playing basketball since his freshman year where he started out on the freshman team and now plays varsity.
This fall he switched his basketball shoes for a pair of cleats and started his football career. Though his basketball journey has not been an easy climb as it was tainted with injuries, Oliva Banos stayed persistent which is what originally caught football head coach Rick Benjamin’s attention.
“Here he was, an injured person for so long and he still wanted to better himself, and that’s a rare occurrence,” said Benjamin.
Benjamin and Oliva Banos first met in the weight room where Benjamin was coaching and Oliva Banos was injured. But was working to better himself. From there, Benjamin decided to help him recover and when he was healed brought up the idea of Oliva Banos playing football.
“I think it was because I helped him, that he decided to come out and play football. There’s no greater reward than that,” said Benjamin.
Like basketball, Oliva Banos has not had the easiest time playing football. He is currently suffering from a hand injury, but is expected to play in their game next week. Oliva Banos is at a slight disadvantage as a new player compared to his peers who have been playing football for years.
“The biggest challenge, learning the plays automatically and trying to keep up with everybody else,” said Oliva Banos.
Though he may be behind the majority of his teammates and opponents in terms of experience, he has something that Benjamin says you can’t teach a player. He always fights and has the passion it takes to be a great player. This has resulted in major improvements in his playing just this season.
Oliva Banos’ ability to put up a fight has also caught the attention of Dons’ coach Rick Wilson who admires that about him. Wilson has been with Coronado since 2014, but took a break during COVID-19 and is now coaching his first season back.
“What I really love about the way that he plays is that he fights every single play, he keeps going and going and going. He’s learning what being the end is and how to do it, but every weeks he’s getting better,” said Wilson.
So far, Oliva Banos’ proudest moment in his young football career has been when he caught the ball in a game for the first time ever. In his second game, he made his first ever catch for his mom and cousin to see.
“It felt good because I caught the ball,” said Oliva Banos.
Oliva Banos is not stopping there, his goal is to make his first ever touchdown as soon as possible and he is eager to be back on the playing field after taking some time off to recover from his hand injury.
