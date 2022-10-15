Mason Collins is a sports journalism major at Arizona State assigned to cover Corona del Sol athletics.
In a back and forth game featuring two winning teams, it was the Aztecs who became victorious at the end, 35-28.
Looking to win four straight games under new head coach Jake Barro, Corona del Sol was fired up to face a familiar division opponent in Mountain Pointe, a team who they lost to opening night last year 34-33.
Throughout the first half, both offenses were flying up and down the field. On both teams first three offensive possessions, the drives resulted in only touchdowns.
Three minutes into the game, the Aztecs scored their first touchdown of the game because of running back Johnathan Kubat. Kubat was the Aztecs main source of offense. He was able to find the end zone again early in the second quarter, continuing to build on the team's success moving the ball on the ground and through the air.
Kubat finished the night with over 25 carries and around 90 yards. This was the first time this season Kubat finished with over more than 11 carries in a game. As the seasons goes by, Kubat is becoming a better player week by week, which is leading to the offense relying more on his skills.
“In the beginning of the season, we had a new coaching staff so it was a little bit different but I love them all. They all taught me new things. Focus on ball security and what to do in different situations and I think I’ve improved a lot from last year,” said Kubat.
The other touchdown the Aztecs scored in the first half was the best highlight in the game, when quarterback Connor Ackerley threw a jump ball to Zuri Glenn, who got up and snagged the ball over the cornerback defending him.
“My coaches have been teaching me in those situations how to jump up and secure the ball and I guess it just happened to work that way,” said Glenn.
Despite having three catches, Glenn was able to make the most of it, averaging 30 yards a catch.
As for Mountain Pointe, its ability to run the football was all it needed. Running backs Randle Parker, Jay’len Rushing and Christian Clark did all the work, breaking tackles and running for first downs on almost every play.
The Pride also got some insurance from mistakes made by Corona del Sol. On back to back drives, the Pride found themselves on 4th down and got automatic first downs from an offside and roughing the kicker penalty.
Heading into the third quarter, both defenses seemed to have made their adjustments and played good fundamental football. By the end of the quarter, neither team was able to break the tie.
On the first play in the fourth quarter, Ackerley was able to maneuver his way into the end zone, giving the Aztecs the lead. After a stop by the defense, the Aztecs scored again when Ackerley found Crew Swearingen for the touchdown.
Leading 35-28 with 3 minutes to go, the Aztecs defense stepped up one more and secured the win.
“We saw some tendencies that they had and we made some adjustments at halftime to stop that and our defensive coordinator did a great job so we're pretty happy,” said head coach Jake Barro.
Now at 5-1, the Aztecs have matched their win total from last year’s 5-5 season. They look to continue their winning streak next Friday at home versus Desert Vista.
