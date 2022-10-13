Home sweet home is certainly the case for the Corona del Sol volleyball team.
After fall break, the top-ranked Aztecs took the court again in front of friends, family, fans, and spectators.
Corona stayed perfect at home as the Aztecs beat a tough Xavier College Prep team. The game went to five sets during a Wednesday evening match up on Oct. 12 in Tempe.
The Aztecs last game came against Notre Dame Prep on Oct. 1 at Nike Nationals. Corona beat Notre Dame 2-0 but the Oct. 12 game against the Xavier Gators would present new challenges for the Aztecs.
Ben Maxfield, head coach of Corona has led the program for years and is no stranger to success. Maxfield is taking this season with his players step by step. With just a handful of games left, Maxfield and the Aztecs are shifting their focus leading up to postseason.
“The season is really broken into three seasons, and we just started our third season right now,” Maxfield said. “We are starting here, and we just want to keep going up and up and get better every time we step on the court.”
Both teams looked hungry and energetic in the first set. It was back and forth, and Xavier was handling the offense power of Corona well.
Corona middle blocker, Ella Lomigora, came up big late in the first set for her team. She had a block and kill to give the Aztecs a little bit of breathing room and force a Xavier timeout. Corona took a hard fought first set, 25-21.
Lomigora picked up where she left off and started the second set with a block. Similar to the first set, both teams traded points. Xavier managed to put a few points together, but Corona started to find a rhythm and took the set 28-26.
All evening, the energy in the gym was in favor of the Aztecs. Despite that, things would start to get very interesting during the third and fourth sets.
Xavier College Prep is also an exceptional volleyball team in the state of Arizona. Going into the game against Corona, the Gators were coming off a huge win against the defending 6A Conference champions in Hamilton. The team’s confidence and grit showed late in the match.
The Gators did not give up and continued to figure out ways to win important points during sets. The bench was cheering players on during every single point and ultimately Xavier won both sets 25-23 to force a fifth.
Lomigora was vocal during team huddles and timeouts when the team dropped back-to back sets. Her senior leadership was evident, and she communicated key messages to her teammates.
“It was mostly just to keep pushing, keep working together don’t try and drift off to each other,” Lomigora said. “Try and just focus on our side don’t focus on them their going to get their blocks and their kills we’re just going to try and come back stronger.”
Additionally, Maxfield knew his team needed to regroup before heading to the decisive fifth set, but there was something to take away from the third and fourth set.
“Shake it off, let’s learn from what we did wrong,” Maxfield said.
Outside hitter, Kierstyn Barton was electric the whole night for the Aztecs. Barton played practically the whole match and owned the left side of the court. She leads the team in kills and was serving the ball sometimes as well during the game.
“I think just trusting my training and just being able to mentally get through it,” Barton said. “Just staying consistent with my mental side and just to stay positive throughout.”
Barton’s presence was known, and she took control during the final set of the game. She had some big kills, and she was pumped for her teammates when they won a point. The Aztecs, behind Barton, ultimately won the fifth set 15-6.
Xavier College Prep will look to get back in the win column in an away game versus Basha on Oct. 13.
The Aztecs have a small turn around between games. Corona will travel to district rival, Desert Vista on Oct. 13. Since Corona del Sol is the top team in the state, there are no easy games for them.
“When you are number one everyone is going to bring their best game,” Maxfield said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.