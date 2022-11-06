For Corona del Sol, it’s safe to say that their fall sports teams have been nothing less than impressive. The football team is off to a great start at 5-1 under new head coach Jake Barro. The volleyball team is continuing to dominate, looking to finish the regular season with a 35-5 record.
With those sports getting most if not all the attention, many people haven’t been aware of what’s been going on with this year's badminton team.
So far, the team has been thriving. They are currently 11-3 and are sitting at first place in their division. Despite only a few losses, most of their wins have come in blow-out fashion. In half of the games the Aztecs won, the other schools' end result wasn’t winning a single match. Even more to their credit, they’ve been playing at a high standard without their usual head coach.
With head coach Katie Pick taking the season off, Cristobal Rodriguez volunteered to take over as head coach. This is the first time Rodriguez has coached badminton at Corona del Sol.
“Katie Pick is taking some time off because she is having a baby so they needed somebody to take over and they couldn’t find anybody, so I told the athletic director I can fill in and the next day he said I’m in,” said Rodriguez.
Even with the change in head coach, the team still practices Monday to Thursday after school in their gymnasium.
“Everybody will do their normal warmup routine. Then they’ll run and stretch and then a couple of drills and finish the session off with a singles or doubles match depending on the day,” said Rodriguez.
On the weekends, the team will be either competing against another school or in a tournament hosted by another school. They’ve competed in Flying Feathers Badminton Tournament and the Bye Bye Birdie Invitational.
One of the players who competed in the tournament, Mayson Milanovich, decided to choose badminton over any other sport.
“I’ve played thirteen sports and badminton is the most enjoyable in my opinion. I met the best people I could have ever asked for so really my teammates kind of solidified it cause it was either badminton or swim but I decided to join badminton,” said Milanovich.
Milanovich loves everything about the sport. She first played badminton during her middle school physical education class. Her bond with the sport and with her teammates has made this experience one to remember.
The same goes for Jen Tran, who at first was unsure if she wanted to play.
“At first, I wasn’t going to join but, I got recommended for this team and after joining, I saw how friendly the team was and that’s the main reason why I joined,” said Tran.
The best part about her experience since joining the team is going to the tournaments and meeting a lot of new people and teams.
Even though the Aztecs have established a good foundation, the badminton program still receives little to no attention. Compared to other sports, badminton doesn’t get the spotlight. The main reason for that is simply because it just isn’t as popular such as a sport like football.
“I think the word just has to get out there. I didn’t know what to expect. When I first saw the team, I saw a lot of athletes, so I’ve been trying to promote it and trying to get other people involved around the game because this is a fun game to play, it just needs more recognition,” said Rodriguez.
