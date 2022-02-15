The Mesquite Wildcats celebrated advancing to round two of state by dancing around and singing “Sweet Caroline” with their fans on the court after defeating the Prescott Badgers 93-70 in an energy packed game.
Head coach Shawn Lynch spoke with the boys before the game giving them a strategy that needed only minor adjustments at halftime.
“We tell them just to have fun and play hard. We talked about being humble and using that humbleness to drive us,” Lynch said.
What was a close game through the entirety of the first half, the Wildcats kept their composure and confidence and are now advancing to round two on Friday.
The crowd that gathered for the game added such a confident and positive energy that the boys used to their advantage.
Junior guard Cohenj Gonzales got a steal that led to a breakaway bucket that ignited the crowd and sent roars through the gymnasium.
“Having all these fans here in the student section, makes the energy, brings us up and makes us want to play harder,” Gonzales said.
Gonzales was firing on all cylinders throughout the game offensively, defensively, mentally, and physically. There was not a moment in the game that he stopped.
The 5-foot-8 guard knew he would be beat out in height. Knowing that, he went into the game with a strategy.
“Since they were face guarding me I knew I wasn't going to be able to score that much and get the ball in my hands, so every time I got the ball I tried to pass to my teammates to create ball movement,” Gonzales said.
The junior guard had the second highest number of points for his team, racking up 24. He followed senior guard Nate Calmese, who had 27 on the game.
Calmese had a great game starting with an early dunk and a 3-pointer from downtown to close out the first quarter.
Mesquite started to gain its lead on Prescott throughout the second half. Scoring a total of 58 points, and limiting Prescott to only 38 in the third and fourth quarters.
Lynch only made minor tweaks to the team’s game plan going into the second half.
“We made a couple adjustments defensively in our match ups, and offensively we started running a man to the high post more to try and relieve some of their defensive pressure,” Lynch said.
The Wildcats did a good job coming out from halftime not letting Prescott beat them out on the dribble and instead, kept them stuck out on the perimeter.
Senior guard Nick Rogers came out hot in the second half, going on an immediate six point run ending the game with a total of 19 points.
Rogers definitely brought an energy to the court that each of his teammates noticed as well as the crowd.
“Our team needs some energy, so I'm going to get off the bench and bring some,” Rogers said.
This energy that the boys now had was felt from the crowd and it electrified everyone in the gym to play harder, cheer louder and become victorious.
