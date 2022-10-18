Sebastian Mondaca is a sports journalism major at Arizona State assigned to cover Tempe Prep athletics.
Developing a new passion for any sport is no easy feat, as time, thought, consideration and dedication is keen to become a great athlete.
Now imagine having to focus on year-round practice, such as playing baseball for a variety of clubs.
Ideally, that takes up a lot of time and patience, which many can’t do because of school. However, there is a special person who seems to have all the motivation a person can have.
That person is a student who has embarked on a new journey playing quarterback for the very first time. His name is Cole Rotner.
Rotner is a senior student-athlete who plays for Tempe Preparatory and has been playing sports since he was 4 years old. His main passion is baseball, as his support from his parents and coaches has kindled a fire to pursue a career in playing baseball.
“I’ve been playing baseball for 13 years and it has been a blast,” said Rotner. “My main position is being pitcher as I've been told that I have a keen arm.”
What makes Rotner stand out is his passion of being active.
He loves helping his church with a variety of activities, while focusing on club/school baseball. In his first three years of high school, he only focused on improving his skills within baseball. He never considered playing another sport. However, Tempe Prep head coach Jason Jones always saw Rotner as an opportunity to play quarterback ever since his sophomore year.
At first glance, Rotner had extremely mixed emotions about the idea, so he reluctantly denied Jones' request.
“There was no fire in me when I considered trying football. I never wanted to commit to playing, as I overthought the idea,” said Rotner. “Coach Jones commitment eventually brought me to the field, and ever since I started playing, I’ve been having a blast!”
The persistence of Jones eventually got Rotner in the field, which changed the viewpoint of how Rotner felt playing another sport.
Hearing the thought of having a coach pursue you is any athlete’s dream. Seeing that image from Jones brought a different desire to Rotner, and now he’s been having fun playing a different sport.
“Bringing in Cole Rotner has been incredible for the team,” said Jones. “The energy within the team has been vibrating motivation and excellence. I always knew Rotner had that ‘dog’ in him and I’m glad that he is showing his game on the field.”
At first glance, not many expected Rotner to play well, as this was his first season ever playing a different sport other than baseball. However, that doubt soon changed as he started playing as if he was in another day in the office.
The release, the passiveness in the pocket, made Rotner look like a pro in the field.
He is currently 4-2 as a starter and is motivated to keep his team on track heading into October.
Everyone that knew Rotner knows he’s a great person. He’s always available for assistance and makes sure his time management is kept at bay. He explains how much his dad encourages him to become a better person every day.
“Seeing my dad waking up for work every day, without complains, and arriving home to hang out with his family, it’s been something that I cherish at every moment. He’s my biggest supporter and great dad,” said Rotner.
Another person who guides Rotner towards his success would be Toney Kerber. Kerber has been coaching Rotner for the past six years, which shows the value of having such a unique relationship.
Kerber is always delighted to speak about Rotner whenever he has the chance to do so. He explains how much of a competitor Rotner is when he’s in the baseball field. He always communicates when something is wrong and makes sure everyone is heard.
“As a teammate, Cole is uplifting, encouraging and genuinely celebrates the success of his team,” said Toney Kerber. “Those qualities are by far what makes such a joy to coach.”
Nothing stops Rotner from achieving greatness, as he finishes up his last year of high school. However, one thought remains in his head.
What were his goals for the future?
It was a clear and immediate response, in which Rotner explained that he has no idea what to pursue in the future. He never considered what to approach after high school, which really burned some worriedness into him. Nonetheless, he remained positive, which showed that he’s going to become successful in the future.
“Just to have an answer in place, I want to experience college baseball,” said Rotner. “It’s something that I would want to enjoy and keep me occupied for the future. I’m willing to show everyone that I’m committed, and I will give 110% of my effort in order to show why I deserved this opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.