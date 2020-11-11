Arizona high school sports have been greatly affected by COVID-19, but few sports programs are being affected as greatly as Chaparral’s volleyball team.
For Chaparral’s volleyball team, the biggest challenge this season has been staying healthy and adjusting to losing players on a weekly basis. Although Chaparral has continued to play games during this time, the team is not practicing at the moment because of the growing number of COVID cases at Chaparral.
“I've lost 75% of my program at some point this season,” head coach Chad Speer said. “We haven't even practiced for the last two weeks because if someone gets COVID, we are done.”
Team members have done all they can to follow the Arizona Interscholastic Association guidelines, but it hasn’t been easy in a sport where players are in close proximity. In addition, players attend in-person classes.
“I think we are all doing our best to stay socially distanced and safe, but it has been 10 times harder once we all went back to school,” said senior Taylor Peters.
During games, players are required to wear masks at all times unless they are on the court. The benches must be staggered, and the ball is sanitized after every two points. Before attending school-related practices, each student has to complete a health survey in order to participate in practices and games.
All Chaparral students are required to take temperature checks and log them throughout the year in order to attend classes in person. Each student must fill out a detailed questionnaire about their individual health.
“We have a slate of 10 questions you have to fill out and if we answer yes to any of the questions, we have to quarantine for 14 days,” said senior Raegan Peters.
While the Chaparral volleyball team has had minimal COVID-19 scares, players have been cycling in and out of quarantine because they have been around a classmate or a teacher who came in contact with the virus.
“We had girls sitting out because they were around someone who may have had it,” Speer said. “The last three weeks to a month have been really challenging for our program because we are unsure of who we can play in some games.”
At one point this season, Chaparral had a mere seven available players for a game. Even when players return from quarantine, it has been difficult for them to adjust to the speed and intensity of a volleyball match without the necessary repetitions in practice.
“We talk about it before and after every game. You know, go home, take care of yourself, make sure you are safe. It's a daily thing and it's frustrating for them because they just want some type of normalcy,” said Speer.
It has been difficult practicing for games knowing players he practiced with may not be the same players he has available for a game.
“It's difficult practicing on a Tuesday for Thursday games and then losing players the day before a game or something,” Speer said. “It's also been hard gaining players back because after being quarantined, the players aren't ready for games because they haven't touched a ball in 14 days.”
Chaparral finished the year 6-11 overall and lost in the 6A Conference play-in tournament. This season has been a year unlike any other and after hurdling and dodging countless obstacles, completing the season itself is an achievement.
Michael Bosque is a sports journalism major at Arizona State University covering Chaparral High School.
