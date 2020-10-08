Excited and thankful are two words that sum up how the Chaparral Firebirds feel heading into the 2020 season.
The same Firebirds who went 8-3 in 2019 before being trounced 56-14 by Chandler, the eventual state champions. This year, led by third year head coach Brent Barnes, the Firebirds are the No. 9 ranked team in Arizona according to MaxPreps.
“We don’t really look at rankings,” Barnes said, “bottom line is you have to prepare each week and play the opponent in front of you.”
The Firebirds will have plenty of preparing to do this season especially after having a player test positive for COVID-19 two days prior to their season opener. Both the varsity and junior varsity teams will have to quarantine for the next 14 days before it is safe to resume team related activity. Chaparral was scheduled to play Saguaro and Sandra Day O’Connor over the next two weeks but both games have been canceled.
What remains of their schedule is no easy task, as five of their six games are against top 15 ranked opponents. The lack of time to prepare over the next 14 days could end up playing a huge factor in the Firebirds performance this season.
Regardless of what lies ahead, Chaparral poses a serious threat to whoever they face, particularly on offense. Led by running back Jared Williams and quarterback Brayton Silbor, the Firebirds averaged 31.8 points per game last season. Williams was one of the top offensive players in the entire state last season after rushing for 1034 yards while scoring 21 touchdowns. He also accounted for 315 yards and four touchdowns through the air in 2019 as well.
“Last year I didn’t even expect to do all that,” Williams said. “I want to be there to do what needs to be done to help us win.”
Williams helped his team win last season, but so did Silbor, who stepped in for an injured Jack Miller last season and threw for 1129 yards and eleven touchdowns in five games. Silbor will get the starting QB nod this season after Miller’s departure to Ohio State University.
“He looks like a seasoned veteran even though he’s never been the full-time starter,” Barnes said, “he’s got a bright future ahead of him.”
The supporting cast includes Mason Osborn and Sadar Azeez, who will provide support on the offensive line while wideouts Max Minor and Capri Hamilton will be favored targets for Silbor. Minor and Hamilton combined for 932 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2019.
“There are some dogs out there,” Williams said, “I think our offense is really solid.”
While the offense is one of the strengths for the Firebirds, the defense demands attention as well. Highlighted by captions Joey Balducci and Jack Whitten along with senior defensive tackle Anthony Lucas, the Firebirds have a talented group on defense. Lucas was second on the team last year in both sacks and tackles for a loss and is one of the top ranked defensive linemen in the state coming into the season.
“He’s just a tank,” Balducci said, “I think he’s going to be unstoppable.”
While Lucas is arguably the biggest threat on the defense, Balducci sees the entirety of the front seven and the pass rush being a huge key for success this season.
“Being able to move together and understanding where we go,” Balducci said, “I think it’s going to be really great to see what this pass rush can do.”
The Firebirds racked up a total of 29 sacks to go along with 93 tackles for a loss in 2019. Even after losing top defenders like Jaxon Richards and Christian Bower, it’s clear there has been no confidence lost in the defense.
“We got playmakers all over the field,” Balducci said, “I’m looking at how well we can play together as a team.”
Due to the delay, Chaparral is currently scheduled to play its first game against No. 5 Hamilton. The Firebirds dropped last season's matchup against the Huskies 44-21.Williams was one of the top performers in last season's matchup, after racking up 61 total yards and two scores on the ground. The Firebird defense was manhandled by the Hamilton run game to the tune of 285 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Chaparral will likely have its hands full again this season should the two teams meet.
Above all else, the Firebirds are happy that they are able to play football at all this season given the impact regarding COVID-19 and its effects on the program. Even though it’s not a normal 10-game regular season schedule, it’s obvious that coach Barnes and his team are thankful to take the field at all this year.
“Not knowing if we were going to have a season was really scary,” Williams said, “the point when we stepped onto the field and got back to the feeling of us being a team again was phenomenal.”
While the season looks different, the expectation remains the same. After their 14 days in isolation, Chaparral will be tested immediately by some of the best the state of Arizona has to offer. The Firebirds still appear unfazed, and with one of the best offensive units in Arizona and a talented young defensive core, it’s clear that their no. 9 ranking was well deserved.
“We obviously think we’re better than ninth,” Williams said, “we definitely got to show a lot of people what we’re made of.”
Cole Bradley is a sports journalism student at Arizona State University covering Chaparral High School.
