When Channing Chasten was in high school, he wrote down the goals he wanted to accomplish on a piece of paper.
He hung them above his bed with the caption, “my why,” so he would wake up every morning and be reminded of what he wanted to accomplish. It was at that time he set out to achieve them through hard work and dedication.
Some of the goals were common for kids his age. But there were two that stood out amongst the rest: Attend Ohio State University and become a professional soccer player.
Now at 21 years old, Channing crossed both of those off his list.
“It’s so surreal,” Channing said. “It’s something I’ve always dreamed of. To make it a reality now, it’s really exciting. Now all the hard work starts. But it’s crazy to say out loud.
“I always knew I had the ability, and I knew it would take hard work to come about. But I never knew it would come this early.”
Channing signed a multi-year contract with the Phoenix Rising FC on Tuesday, Jan. 11 – Arizona’s local professional team that plays in the United Soccer League. A junior at Ohio State, Channing made 40 appearances at Ohio State in his three seasons as a forward.
He scored one goal for the Buckeyes but opened the eyes of Rising coaches during a training session last summer before the start of the 2021-22 school year. Channing remained in contact with the Rising and following the end of his most recent season with the Buckeyes, the Rising offered him a deal.
Rising coach Rick Schantz said in a press release shortly after Channing’s signing that he believes the Hamilton product has a bright future in soccer.
“He is very athletic and can play right wing or right back,” Schantz said in the release. “He gives us versatility and has a great ability to learn quickly from our experienced players. He should push for a starting position.”
Channing began to cement his soccer legacy while playing for the Huskies. As a freshman, he made the varsity roster and was a part of the team that captured Hamilton’s most recent state soccer title over Gilbert High School in 2016.
As a senior in the 2018-19 season, he finished with 17 goals on a Hamilton team that went 20-4 and fell to powerhouse Brophy in the 6A title game. At the time, he was already committed to attend and play soccer at Ohio State where he received a partial athletic and full academic scholarships.
He admitted the adjustment to soccer at the Division I level was difficult. He played in 16 games his first season and recorded one assist. As a sophomore, he only appeared in eight games. He considered transferring at one point but decided to ride out his junior season with the Buckeyes.
That’s when he flourished.
He started in 15 of the 16 games he played and was named to the Wolstein Classic All-Tournament Team. He recorded a goal against Creighton and had three total assists. Channing was also named an Ohio State Scholar Athlete this year and to the Academic All-Big Ten the last two seasons. Overall, it was a rewarding experience.
“Our success has been up and down on the field, but it’s been good,” Channing said. “I’ve enjoyed my time here, but I’m excited for the future.”
Channing said that while he has signed a professional contract, he plans to remain enrolled at Ohio State online to finish his degree in strategic communications. A high GPA student at Hamilton, he had hoped to do the same while playing for the Buckeyes.
His parents, Clark and Ella, had always taught him the importance of obtaining a degree. Clark did it from Michigan State and Ella from Ohio State. Channing’s sister currently attends Michigan State, following in the footsteps of their father.
To see him accomplish his dream of playing professionally while still maintaining the drive to finish school is welcoming for Clark and Ella. They said they couldn’t be prouder of the man their son has become.
“He’s just such a dedicated young man,” Clark said. “He’s always had this drive even when he was 5 or 6 years old when he always thought he could beat me in a race. His goal was to beat me, and he finally did it in seventh grade and I said, ‘you finally knocked that off your list, son.’
“It was always a big deal for him and I’m just very proud he was able to accomplish what he set out to do.”
Clark and Ella always enjoyed being able to watch Channing play in person when he was younger in club and at Hamilton. They made it out to Ohio for some of his games but watched most from their home on the Big Ten Network.
Ella said screaming at the television set wasn’t the same when Channing was unable to hear her. And while she may still not be heard over the supporters’ section at the Rising’s stadium in Chandler, they will still be able to make the short drive to watch him play in person again.
That will make his professional debut for his hometown team that much more special.
“We’re thrilled and excited to actually be at the games and attend,” Ella said. “We know this is just the start of his career so, there’s no telling where he will go next. We are just excited he gets to start here in Phoenix.”
Channing will officially begin his professional career when Rising players report for training this month. Currently, he is still in awe of the events that have transpired that led him to signing his first-ever contract.
But he thinks when he first steps on the pitch – especially in front of thousands of Rising fans – that is when it will really hit him.
“Just to put on that kit, be in that environment and call myself a part of the team, it’s amazing,” Channing said. “I haven’t even played yet and I’m getting (direct messages) from little kids who go to the games and people who sit on the south end with the Bandidos. They’re already supporting me, which is pretty amazing.”
