For the second straight year, Chandler sits atop the Open Division State Championship rankings after finishing the pandemic-shortened 2020 season undefeated.
The rankings, which were announced during the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s bracket release show Saturday morning, revealed the Wolves as the top overall seed less than 24 hours after their 34-14 win over rival Hamilton on ESPN in a battle of nationally ranked teams.
“They all feel great,” Garretson said of his team’s win over Hamilton and other teams throughout the season. “Just to go day-by-day, working with my staff, working with the kids and knowing what they’re going through with COVID, we push them every day.
“They’re incredible. They’re a darn good football team. Can we be great at times? Yes. But only time will tell. Right now, we are a very good football team.”
Chandler has been led all year by senior quarterback Mikey Keene – a Central Florida commit – and a slew of talented skill players along with a massive offensive line. On defense, Chandler’s front-seven has shined, led by defensive ends Zion Magalei and Brandon Buckner, two PAC-12 commits.
Along with Keene, junior wideout Kyion Grayes and senior Jalen Richmond shined in the Battle of Arizona Avenue against Hamilton. The two combined for 207 yards receiving and three touchdowns. Senior running back Eli Sanders, a Boise State commit, rushed for 154 yards and a touchdown against a stout Hamilton defense.
“We all love each other’s success,” Grayes said. “It doesn’t matter who is scoring, it doesn’t matter who is getting sacks or catching interceptions, we all love each other’s success, and we all embrace it. We are all just happy to be here and blessed to be able to play this season.”
“We are blessed to be in this position again.”
The win solidified Chandler’s spot at the top of Open eight field, which also includes Hamilton at No. 2, Saguaro at No. 3 and Centennial at No. 4. All teams were selected by a committee this season rather than using the AIA’s computer formula.
Liberty (5), Salpointe Catholic (6), Corona del Sol (7) and Desert Edge (8) round out the top eight teams competing in the Open Division.
“We have to play who we have to play,” Garretson said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s Saguaro – I don’t think that would be right – we don’t worry about things we don’t control.
“I’m unbelievably proud of my guys. We have played in two other Geico Bowls but just the fact of playing on national TV and showing off our program and Hamilton’s program on a national stage. It’s an exciting time for Arizona high school football and I’m happy to be part of it.”
Along with the Open Division, the AIA also released the championship brackets for conferences 2A through 6A, which is comprised of eight teams this season.
Below are the complete rankings for each conference. Playoffs begin Friday, Nov. 27.
Open Division
1. Chandler
2. Hamilton
3. Saguaro
4. Centennial
5. Liberty
6. Salpointe Catholic
7. Corona del Sol
8. Desert Edge
6A
1. Boulder Creek
2. Queen Creek
3. Sandra Day O’Connor
4. Highland
5. Casteel
6. Basha
7. Chaparral
8. Shadow Ridge
5A
1. Sunrise Mountain
2. Sunnyslope
3. Desert Mountain
4. Cactus Shadows
5. Campo Verde
6. Ironwood
7. Notre Dame
8. Verrado
4A
1. Casa Grande
2. ALA-Queen Creek
3. Mesquite
4. Cactus
5. Coconino
6. Northwest Christian
7. St. Mary’s
8. Peoria
3A
1. Yuma Catholic
2. Snowflake
3. ALA-Gilbert
4. Pusch Ridge
5. Wickenburg
6. Round Valley
7. Phoenix Christian
8. Thatcher
2A
1. Benson
2. Scottsdale Christian
3. Santa Cruz
4. Arizona Lutheran
5. Parker
6. Scottsdale Prep
7. St. John’s
8. Morenci
