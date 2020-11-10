The first installment of the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s football rankings for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season revealed Chandler as the top seed for the Open Division.
Released at 10 a.m. on the AIA’s official app, the rankings come a week after their initial release date. Seth Polansky, the AIA’s sports information coordinator, said the rankings had to be delayed in order to allow teams an opportunity to play a fifth game and become eligible for the postseason. Due to the ongoing pandemic, several teams have been forced to cancel games this year.
Chandler, which became the state’s first-ever Open Division state champion last season, once again tops the rankings for this year’s rankings. The Wolves are currently 5-0 and will wrap up the season against Highland on Friday and rival Hamilton on Nov. 20 on ESPN2. Chandler took a bye week Nov. 6 after Desert Vista was forced to cancel due to COVID-19.
Desert Edge, which moved up from 4A to 5A this season, is ranked No. 2 in the Open with Hamilton at No. 3. Salpointe Catholic, Sunrise Mountain, Liberty, Casa Grande and Sunnyslope round out the top-eight.
Sitting just outside the Open Division is No. 9 Corona del Sol, which boasts a perfect 6-0 record at this point. Cactus Shadows, Mesquite and Cactus round out the top-12.
The 2A-6A rankings were also released alongside the Open Division on Tuesday. Due to the shortened season, the top eight teams outside the Open Division from 6A and 5A will make the postseason. The 2A-4A conferences will have a play-in tournament with 16 teams.
If playoffs began today, Corona del Sol (6A), Cactus Shadows (5A), Mesquite (4A), Yuma Catholic (3A) and Benson (2A) would be the top-ranked teams heading into the tournament.
Open Division to be selected by committee
This year’s Open Division rankings will be selected by a committee appointed by the AIA. In year’s past, a computer-based formula was used to determine the rankings.
The AIA emphasized the first batch of rankings released Tuesday were for “informational purposes only.” The final list of teams will be determined after Nov. 20.
Top eight teams in each conference as of Nov. 10
Open Division
1. Chandler (5-0)
2. Desert Edge (6-0)
3. Hamilton (6-0)
4. Salpointe Catholic (4-0)
5. Sunrise Mountain (4-2)
6. Liberty (4-2)
7. Casa Grande (4-1)
8. Sunnyslope (4-0)
6A (not including Open Division teams)
1. Corona del Sol (6-0)
2. Mountain View (6-0)
3. Boulder Creek (5-1)
4. Queen Creek (4-2)
5. Centennial (4-2)
6. Highland (4-2)
7. Williams Field (4-2)
8. Chaparral (2-1)
5A (not including Open Division teams)
1. Cactus Shadows (4-0)
2. Saguaro (3-1)
3. Desert Mountain (3-1)
4. Ironwood (4-2)
5. Campo Verde (3-2)
6. Horizon (3-1)
7. Verrado (3-2)
8. Notre Dame (3-2)
4A (not including Open Division)
1. Mesquite (5-1)
2. Cactus (4-2)
3. Coconino (4-0)
4. ALA-Queen Creek (5-1)
5. Northwest Christian (4-1)
6. Poston Butte (5-1)
7. Glendale (5-1)
8. Apache Junction (3-2)
3A
1. Yuma Catholic (6-0)
2. Snowflake (5-1)
3. Round Valley (5-1)
4. Valley Christian (5-1)
5. ALA-Gilbert North (5-1)
6. Blue Ridge (4-1)
7. Pusch Ridge (5-1)
8. Safford (4-1)
2A
1. Benson (5-0)
2. Santa Cruz (5-1)
3. Scottsdale Christian (5-0)
4. Scottsdale Prep (5-0)
5. Morenci (5-1)
6. Chandler Prep (4-1)
7. Parker (4-1)
8. Miami (4-1)
