Diego Foster was admittedly shocked when he was told he would be one of just 10 Hispanic student-athletes honored in Los Angeles during Super Bowl week.
He had applied on a long shot, knowing that his chances of being picked out of the more than 30,000 applicants would be slim. But he remained hopeful.
The Chandler native and senior at Tempe Prep spent the last week in Los Angeles, home to Super Bowl LVI. On Tuesday, Feb. 8, he was a part of a ceremony where one student-athlete was named a national recipient of the annual Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards.
“It feels amazing. When I found out I was a finalist in the first place, I was like, ‘Oh, wow,’” Foster said. “I worked really hard on the essays because I knew that was how they would really see me as a person. Finding out about it was so shocking. Even then, when I realized I was a finalist and found out about the Super Bowl experience, I was in disbelief.
“I knew working hard in high school and even before that would bring me good things.”
Foster first heard of the Hispanic Heritage Youth Awards last year as a junior in high school from one of his friends. Every year different categories of students have the opportunity to receive the award.
A guidance counselor at Tempe Prep walked him through the process. He didn’t hesitate to get going.
A quarterback on the football team and Monmouth College commit in baseball, Foster applied under the Sports & Fitness category, which is hosted by the NFL this year. He went through a rigorous application process, which includes a resume showcasing his 4.3 weighted GPA. He also had to answer five essay questions.
After a few months, he received the call. It was a special moment for the senior, who had the opportunity to bring a guest. He chose his grandfather, Kevin English, who he said has made a dramatic impact on his life both on the field and in the classroom.
“The most exciting part is I get to spend the time with my guest, my grandpa,” Foster said. “It was a no-brainer who I picked as my guest. He’s kind of the guy who taught me how to play baseball, taught me how to play football and basketball, all the stuff I’m interested in now.”
The Youth Awards were founded in 1998 by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation to honor Latino seniors in high school who excel in the classroom and community. The first-of-its-kind ceremony is expected to draw several Hispanic athletes and celebrities, with the national winner awarded grants to help fund or support an idea or project in the health and fitness space.
Foster said before the event he planned to use the award toward his education at Monmouth if he won. Before heading to Los Angeles, he was on the school’s campus in Illinois applying and interviewing for another prestigious scholarship offered by the school that would cover his tuition.
Along with playing baseball, Foster plans to major in kinesiology.
He said he was eager to meet the other finalists for the award who have similar interests. Some of them came as far as New York, Florida and Hawaii for the event.
“That’s one of the coolest things about this opportunity is I’ll get to meet people who are as interested in this kind of stuff as me,” Foster said. “I’m very overjoyed to have that connection with those people.”
