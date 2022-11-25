The Chandler Wolves nearly saw a double-digit lead slip away at home Friday night against the Centennial Coyotes.
Emphasis on “nearly.”
Well, mostly.
The Wolves had a comfortable, 23-7 lead after the first half of the Open Division quarterfinals on their home field. Dylan Raiola had thrown for two scores and running back Xavier Valdivia had a score on the ground.
The Wolves had to endure a near-miracle of a comeback when the No. 6-seeded Coyotes scored 20 unanswered points in the third quarter to take a 27-23 lead into the fourth. From there, Chandler started to flex and take advantage of Centennial miscues en route to a 47-27 win that felt a bit closer than the final score would tell you.
“It’s all about advancing,” Chandler head coach Rick Garretson said. “That’s all that matters. If it’s 13-10, if it’s 20-7, whatever it is, just get there and we know how to get there. Really proud of the kids and our staff.”
The No. 3-seeded Wolves will move on to face No. 2 Basha in next week’s semifinals. No. 6 seed Centennial ends a bounceback season with a showing it can be proud of and use going forward as the storied program aims to retrieve some of its past grandeur.
“You cannot make the mistakes that we made against a good team without getting hurt,” Centennial head coach Richard Taylor said. “ … (Our guys) played hard. I believe our culture is back and I think we will be even stronger next year.”
The Coyotes defense did most of the work in the comeback bid with two touchdowns – an 80-yard scoop and score by Noah Carter, and another, albeit shorter, scoop and score by Aaron Moore Jr. – plus an interception that led directly to a touchdown run by Coyotes fullback Aaden Nguyen
That sequence all took place in a span of eight or so minutes in the third quarter, and put the visitors up 27-23 entering the fourth quarter. Chandler was in trouble, the offense was struggling with multiple turnovers and little groove.
“The offense tried to make things interesting tonight, giving up a couple touchdowns there,” Garretson said, drawing a laugh from the media around him postgame. “But it shows the resilience of our kids and it shows their training and how in shape they are physically and mentally. … You gotta do your job to advance in the Open Division and that is what we did.”
The Wolves apparently had the Coyotes right where they wanted them.
The Wolves broke the scoring run with a clutch, 4th and goal score on a pass from Raiola to Tyreeq Styles Obichere after a defensive pass interference gave the hosts another chance at a score. The connection was the pair’s second of the night as Raiola ended with three touchdowns and Obichere with two.
The Wolves defense then sacked Centennial QB Steven Urquiza, and on the ensuing punt attempt the snap flew over the punter’s head leading to a turnover on downs. Chandler took quick advantage of the short field when Charles Ennis punched in a run for his second TD of the game and to give his team a 37-27 advantage at the eight minute mark of the fourth quarter.
Despite holding the Chandler defense to a field goal the next time the Wolves took over possession, the Wolves eventually scored the dagger of a 50-or-so yard punt return for a score by Blake Heffron to give his team the eventual winning score.
For Centennial, the team finished 8-3 a year after going 3-8 – one of the worst marks in recent memory for the program. But, there is plenty to look forward to for Taylor and company.
“There were a lot of kids that played a lot for us this year – young kids – and that is going to pay off next year,” Taylor said.
