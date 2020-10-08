Chandler Prep co-head coach Tom Brittain emphasized fixing the small mental mistakes heading into the second week of the pandemic-delayed season.
He wanted his team to perfect their craft at their individual positions, knowing all too well it would go a long way as the season continues and the schedule hardens. It became clear early on Thursday night that Chandler Prep had taken what Brittain said to heart, as the Titans fired on all cylinders on both sides of the ball to defeat the Falcons, 52-6.
“We just wanted them to keep getting better,” Brittain said. “We knew coming in (North Pointe) didn’t have a ton of players, credit to them for coming out here with a limited number of guys. But we didn’t want our kids taking plays off and we really wanted them to clean up mental mistakes.”
Brittain went to the ground early with sophomore running back Sterling Harris. The tailback, fresh off an injury that dramatically impacted his playing time last season, immediately took charge.
He bulldozed through would-be tacklers, capping off the Titans’ first drive of the game with a five-yard score. Harris found pay dirt once more in the second quarter, which helped give the Titans a 28-point lead heading into the locker room. After just two quarters, Harris had rushed for 128 yards.
His night was done after the first half.
“It was the line,” Harris said. “The line did their blocking, they made things wide open and I just took the hole. We have a lot of individual players who can make great plays. But when we play as a team like we did tonight, it makes everything open up.”
Harris was one of three total Titan players to score two touchdowns on the night.
Junior athlete Joshua Van ordt’s first touchdown came on defense after he returned an intercepted pas 91 yards for a touchdown. Van ordt’s second touchdown came on an 18-yard reception from Chandler Prep senior quarterback Reese Vilaboy, who finished 4-of-6 for 62 yards as the Titans gained control early and resorted to their run game.
Junior strong back Noah Lobue, who took over lead-back duties in the second half, rushed for 102 yards and two touchdowns in the third quarter. As a team, Chandler Prep had 266 yards of offense, 202 of that on the ground.
The Titans scored on every possession.
“We don’t have a lot of depth, we only have 28 players,” Brittain said. “But I think for a small number of people we’ve been blessed with exceptional athletes. It’s great to have so many athletes and the challenge for coaches is to use them intelligently.
“We make the most of the talent we get, and we saw that tonight.”
North Pointe Prep’s lone score of the night came on a one-yard pass from senior quarterback Cylar Alley to senior wideout Gabriel Chavez, the lead duo for the Falcons.
The two connected eight times on the night for 112 yards, which accounted for a large majority of Alley’s 116 total passing yards. The senior also rushed for 59 yards but was unable to get much going against a stingy Chandler Prep defense, led by a strong front-seven and speed-filled secondary with freshman safety Creon Fulgham over the top.
Chandler Prep’s overall performance as a team was what Brittain and his son, co-head coach Josh, looked for heading into the short week.
The Titans (2-0) will now prepare for what Brittain expects to be a physical battle against Sequoia Pathway (1-0) next Friday.
“I know they’re a tough team, so we just need to keep getting better one day at a time,” Brittain said. “In such a short, pandemic season you can’t afford to take days off. Every game is more precious than ever.
“We are excited to be going up against a great opponent in Sequoia. We’re going to give it our best shot.”
