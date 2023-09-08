Facing a fourth and goal from the 1-yard line, Chandler senior quarterback Blake Heffron trotted toward the Wolves sideline and yelled toward Head Coach Rick Garretson.
His message: “Give me the ball, I’m gonna get it in.”
Garretson pointed to his quarterback, who then ran back into the huddle. A few moments later, Heffron ran up the middle, bounced outside to the left and scored to give Chandler some breathing room against Orange Lutheran (Calif.), the No. 20 ranked team in the nation, in the fourth quarter.
The Wolves went on to score twice more in the final quarter, defeating the Lancers 35-10, sending a message to the rest of the state and the nation.
“He called the play, and he ran the play,” Garretson said of the fourth-quarter touchdown that sparked by Heffron that sparked the Chandler run. “We don’t listen to the outside noise. I like where we’re at and I like our chances as we move along. I’ll leave it at that.”
Garretson spent several years coaching at Servite, a powerhouse program in Anaheim that’s part of the Trinity League — widely regarded as the toughest high school football region in the nation. It features the likes of No. 1 Mater Dei and No. 3 St. John Bosco. It also features Orange Lutheran, a team Garretson has never lost to.
He told his team in the days leading up to Friday night’s matchup that he didn’t plan for that to change.
The Wolves started fast against the Lancers, electing to receive the opening kick after winning the toss. Garretson knew right away he had to show force against against Orange Lutheran, widely regarded as the second-best team in Orange County behind Mater Dei and top five in California.
This was Heffron’s first true test of the season at quarterback. He knew he had to respond with a strong drive from the jump. He did so, taking the Wolves 70 yards down the field. It was capped off by a 1-yard run from senior Illinois commit Ca’lil Valentine.
From there, however, Chandler’s offense hit a wall in the form of Orange Lutheran’s front seven. Holes for Valentine closed quickly, and Heffron was forced out of the pocket several times throughout the second and third quarters.
But while the Wolves’ offense struggled, their defense shined.
On Orange Lutheran’s first possession junior quarterback TJ Lateef looked left and thought he had an open receiver. Chandler safety Scooby Bradley read it the entire way. He picked off Lateef and took it the distance for a touchdown.
The pick-6 set the tone for the Wolves defense, which is littered with star talent. Orange Lutheran’s only score of the game came after a blocked field goal that was returned deep into Chandler territory.
The Wolves forced three turnovers on the night. The first two, the pick-six and a fumble, came in the first quarter.
“I’ve been working so hard for this. It’s a joy, a dream come true,” Bradley said about his first pick-six at the varsity level for the Wolves. “We just stayed physical. We knew if we stayed physical, we knew we would wear them down.”
It wasn’t until the fourth quarter the Chandler offense finally found a rhythm.
Valentine escaped for a 28-yard run — his longest of the night — and Heffron followed it up with a 44-yard pass to wideout Jaxon Branch. That set up the Heffron touchdown from a yard out to make it a two-possession game.
Niko Clark picked off Orange Lutheran sophomore quarterback Alex Medyn, who took over for the injured Lateef after halftime, and set the Wolves up inside the 10 of the Lancers. Valentine punched it in for his third touchdown of the night. On Chandler’s next possession, Heffron scored to put the game officially out of reach.
“We knew when we came out in the second half, we had to run 11 personnel, run a little bit of empty to spread them out,” Heffron said. “It worked. We got them to line up in the position we wanted, and we called the shot.”
Heffron finished 6-of-14 for 79 yards through the air. He rushed 15 times for 85 yards and the two touchdowns. Valentine led the way with 111 yards on the ground and three scores.
The Wolves lost tight end Kaden Anderson after the first drive to a knee injury. But that didn’t stop him from announcing his commitment to Boise State after the win.
The victory was the first signature win for Heffron as quarterback with the Wolves. It’s something many that came before him were able to accomplish.
Garretson said back in the spring he had full confidence in Heffron to lead the way for the Wolves. He showed why Friday night against the No. 20 team in the country.
“It feels really good,” Heffron said. “Winning with the team is the best part. Defense helped us stay in the game. Defense did their job, and the offense did our job. It was a team effort.”
