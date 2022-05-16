Bob Martínez was a trailblazer for baseball in Chandler. He helped establish Chandler Youth Baseball. He played his high school ball for the Wolves and went to two state title games during his career.
His name is forever engraved into the Chandler Sports Hall of Fame as one of the first-ever inductees. So, when he passed away at 84 years old in February, it hit the community hard and his son, David Martinez, even harder.
Like his father, Martinez played high school baseball at Chandler. He loved being a part of the Wolves and returned to the school nine years ago to become an assistant coach for the program he once called home. He joined forces with Ralph Baldenegro, whose father Eduardo played alongside Martinez’s at Chandler.
The bloodlines – which include Martinez’s nephew Tim Barraza – that date back to the 1950s have fueled the Wolves run this season. And it started when every player attended Bob’s funeral to pay respects to a man who helped build the program they love.
“Winning is great, but the family atmosphere we have, you can’t beat that,” Martinez said with tears in his eyes. “For them to be there for that, that’s way more important than winning ball games to me. There isn’t a second that goes by that I’m not thinking about my dad.”
Hiring Chandler alumni was the plan all along for head coach Dave Lopez when he was brought in nine years ago. He wanted individuals who knew the school, the community and the rich tradition it offered.
More importantly, he wanted to set a foundation that players could build upon year after year that alumni would be proud of. That foundation has quickly become one centered around a familial aspect. Just like Martinez and Baldenegro experienced when they were legacy players in the program, every current player is shown they belong.
That’s created chemistry between the group and a bond that hasn’t been broken yet. Even when facing adversity on and off the field.
“Our gritty kids have bought in, and they love each other,” Lopez said. “They don’t lead by their words but by their actions. They are all close enough where they can tell each other when they’re slacking and to be better. These kids, this senior class, it’s been fun to be around.”
Attending Bob’s funeral was something every player volunteered to do back in February. To this day, the thought of it brings tears to the eyes of Martinez.
The team has also carried with them his No. 25 jersey throughout the season, hanging it in the dugout of every ballpark they’ve played at this spring, big and small. Martinez still talks to his dad in the dugout, often asking him what pitch to call. Baldenegro does the same talking to his late father. Lopez, too.
The three coaches have bonded together over the same heart-shattering loss they’ve all gone through. But each know their fathers are there with them all the time and would be proud of what they’ve accomplished this season.
“This has probably been one of the most special things in my entire life,” Baldenegro said. “It would mean the world to me to be there (in the championship). If it doesn’t, we will learn and grow from it. We are going to learn and teach with whatever happens.”
Chandler entered the 6A Conference playoffs as the No. 6 seed. It’s the highest ranking for the Wolves since 2019 when they were No. 5 and fell in the first round to Desert Vista.
At 26-6, this is the most wins in a season for the program since the Wolves won 27 in 2007. They could still hit that mark as they will face rival Hamilton in the championship on Tuesday at Tempe Diablo Stadium.
Making a run to the championship has been a goal all along for Lopez, his staff and this group of players. Lopez also credits the players who came through the program in year’s prior. He believes they helped fuel this run that has included postseason wins over powerhouse Mountain Ridge, Perry and Brophy.
Those wins have allowed Chandler to reach just its eighth championship game in program history and first since 1972.
“We’ve talked about that since we were freshmen. I remember five years ago Balde would talk about this with my older brother,” said senior outfielder Tate Scott, who set the single-season home run record at Chandler against Mountain Ridge.
No matter the outcome on Tuesday, Scott said his career has been one he will always cherish.
“This is the best thing I’ve ever done,” Scott said. “I’ve made memories that I’ll always have and friends that will go off to college but when they come back, we’ll start where we left off.”
Lopez’s father, Rigoberto, made a name for himself on the field in Globe as a coach. When he passed away five years ago, Lopez went to the mound and said a prayer for him.
He told both Martinez and Baldenegro that his goal was to make it to Diablo and have them join him in a prayer for their fathers. When it happens, it will be an emotional moment for the three coaches.
“My dad was a big baseball guy and at the end of the year he would always pray with our clubs,” Lopez said. “I was lucky enough to go home in '09 and win one and we did that.
“It’s kind of my way showing my faith to these guys without pushing it and a way to honor my dad and the impact he had as a baseball guy and on me.”
