Every chapter must come to an end for Arizona State graduate defensive back Chase Lucas, now in his final year with the Sun Devils.
But he still has a lot to accomplish before walking off the field for the last time.
“I’ve just seen all the older guys, like Manny Wilkins, N’Keal, and all of them get their respect, and for me, I’ve just had to earn it,” Lucas said. “I love the place where I am right now, playing with my brothers for one last year.”
This chase started nine years ago at Chandler High School alongside lifelong friend and former teammate N’Keal Harry, who he competed with in just about everything growing up. That eventually led to success in high school for the two, especially in 2014 when they helped Chandler win the 2014 state championship. That season as a junior, Lucas rushed for 1,126 yards on 155 carries with 13 touchdowns.
The duo’s development as leaders was just as, if not more important than the accolades they received.
Lucas has the knack of connecting with his teammates on a deeper level allowing them to all buy in and trust the process.
“I think the leadership style that Chase represents is that he is not afraid to speak his mind,” Chandler athletic director Jim Culver said. “I think Chase is one of those people that people know that he is passionate about what he is saying, he believes in what he is saying, and he does it on the field.”
Lucas and Harry had established a special bond at Chandler and knew they wanted it to continue. They decided to trade in the blue and white for the maroon and gold. The transition was a challenge for Lucas, but he was no stranger to adversity.
“It was a big type of adjustment, us leaving high school and going off to college by ourselves, but by having somebody like him by my side the whole time, it made the transition smoother,” Harry said. “It was just reassuring knowing that you have somebody that has your back through thick and thin, no matter what.”
Redshirting his freshman year gave Lucas an opportunity to develop and grow. That eventually led him into the starting cornerback position that he has held ever since.
He made 49 career starts, one away from matching Dexter Davis’ record of 50. This experience is invaluable to the team and showcases the wealth of knowledge that he possesses.
“When you have played all the games that he has, the confidence is there,” ASU defensive backs coach Donnie Henderson said. “You’ve seen enough through visual experiences, and when you think you are the best and feel like you are the best, you kind of feel like you are really good. I think he is at that point right now after all the years he has played.”
Before entering his final season, he was already regarded as one of the best defensive backs in ASU history. But Lucas wasn’t satisfied just yet. There was one thing that he was still yearning for.
He wanted to get that ‘C’ finally stitched into his jersey. Only a small percentage of athletes are given the title of captain, and for Lucas, that was one of the biggest goals of his career thus far.
ASU head coach Herm Edwards told Lucas last season that he didn’t think he was ready for that title. Lucas left the meeting with tears in his eyes. But Edwards made it clear that he wanted Lucas to prove him wrong, and he did just that.
This season, he was named captain.
“Players know that when he speaks, you better listen to this guy,” Edwards said. “He has played a lot of PAC-12 games. It’s good to see his maturity, and as you know, I have a great relationship with that guy. It’s one of those deals, we talk all of the time, and I tell him, here is the temperature, I need you to do this today and help me out with this. He then finds a way to pass the message along.”
Not only does Edwards believe in Lucas, but so does the entire roster.
Lucas has earned respect. His teammates know he will help them win games and be a mentor and brother at the same time.
Given all of his experience, Lucas makes sure to share what he has learned, especially in regard to having the correct mindset as an athlete. He wants to make sure that this winning mentality is not lost when he hangs up his Sun Devil jersey for the last time.
He wants to leave a lasting impression.
“Chase reminds us that whether it's this game or the next game or the previous game, do not get into the hype of the game,” ASU offensive lineman LaDarius Henderson said. “Instead, he shares the mindset of just focusing on one game at a time and reminds us what our end goal is. I think it's just really good leadership by him.”
The message of love and support has been widespread among Lucas’ community, especially those who have been with him since day one.
As he has developed into not only the player, but the person that he is today, Lucas attributes a lot of his success to his foundation of loved ones whose aid has never faltered.
“He knows the ability that he has,” Harry said. “All of his loved ones know what he can do. As long as he is being himself, playing free, has no worries out there, and playing fearless, the sky's the limit for him.”
With six seasons under his belt and a future in the NFL awaiting, Lucas has a lot to reflect on. Whether that be the good times or the bad, it all contributed to where he is right now. Without all that has happened, his chapter as a Sun Devil would not have been complete.
“I’ve had trials and tribulations here, but I wouldn’t trade those experiences for the world,” Lucas said. “I love everything about this. I love my teammates. I love my squad. I really even love the higher-ups like Ray Anderson and all of them. They help me out tremendously through my time here and my career.”
“This thing just runs through my blood. I bleed maroon and gold.”
