Bob Chen, who took over the Chandler High School swim program in 2020 after the death of former coach Kerry Croswhite, has died.
Chandler athletic director Jim Culver confirmed Chen’s death Monday morning. According to SwimSwam, Chen was in his early 30s. A cause of death has not been released.
“It is with my heartfelt sympathies that I share the unfortunate news of the passing of our friend and former Head Coach, Bob Chen,” Culver said in an email.
Chen was an assistant coach at Chandler for three years under Croswhite, who passed away last year after complications with COVID-19.
Before Chandler, Chen had coached the swim program at Basha High School from 2014-15 and was the head site coach at Hamilton High School for the Rio Salado Swim Club. He had been with Rio Salado since 2010 and took over as head coach in 2015. He had recently accepted a position in Santa Clara, Calif., his home state.
Culver said the Chandler swim team was informed of Chen’s passing Monday morning.
“We had a meeting this morning with our swimmers and staff on campus to share the sad news,” Culver said. “Our counselors and school administration were present as well as coaching staff.”
Croswhite’s death rattled the high school swim community last year, as he was among the first prep coaches who succumbed to the coronavirus. The school dedicated its aquatic center to Croswhite in December. His wife, Laurie, took over part of the Chandler swim & dive team.
Also in December, Chandler swimmer Brisa Vasquez lost both of her parents just hours apart from the virus. Tony and Lisa Vasquez were part of the team’s booster club.
Chen’s death is the latest to bring heartbreak to the school and program.
“Bob had a huge impact not just at Chandler High School but all over Arizona in the swim community,” Culver said. “We send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”
