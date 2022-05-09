Dylan Raiola has only been playing quarterback for two seasons, both of which came at Burleson High School in Texas. But that hasn’t stopped the 6-foot-3, 225-pound new Chandler gunslinger from quickly rising to the top of major Division I college recruitment boards across the country.
He’s had colleges flocking to Chandler to see him throw this spring, many of those had already extended offers for when he graduates in 2024. He received offers from the likes of Ohio State, Michigan, USC and Oregon, among several other Power Five football programs.
On Monday at Impact Church in Scottsdale to commemorate his 16th birthday, he officially announced his commitment to the Buckeyes after he wraps up his high school career at Chandler in two years. The offer from Ohio State came in October. He visited Columbus again in the spring and felt at home right away.
“The brotherhood and love I felt there, I knew it was authentic and I knew it was real,” Raiola said. “I didn’t want to be at any other place but Ohio State.”
Raiola quickly became a national recruit in his sophomore season at Burleson. As a freshman, he sat behind Jalen Kitna, son of former NFL quarterback and head coach Jon Kitna, a family friend from when Kitna and Dylan’s father, Dominic, played together in Detroit.
As a sophomore, he was given his opportunity as the starter and shines, completing 65 percent of his passes for 3,341 yards, 32 touchdowns and just five interceptions. He led the Elks to an 8-4 overall record that included a trip to the playoffs.
He had several schools on him shortly after his sophomore season, but Ohio State and head coach Ryan Day stood out. They made him feel welcome and now that he’s committed, it allows him to focus solely on bringing a championship back to Chandler.
“It’s peace of mind knowing I have where I’m going down,” Raiola said. “I just have to keep working. I owe a lot to Chandler, we are going to do great things.”
Dominic, who spent 14 years as an offensive lineman in the NFL and is now an assistant coach at Chandler, said his son’s decision was one he was proud of.
He was always there during his recruitment process and only stepped in to offer advice when asked.
“It’s a big-time program,” Dominic said. “When you talk about the (College Football Playoff) every year, you’ve gotta mention Ohio State. But it’s really the meat and potatoes about it. It’s a blue-collar program. You put your hard hat on and go to work every day.
“He’s going to have a good opportunity there and an opportunity to put his best foot forward and work.”
When Raiola arrives on campus in two years in Columbus, he will unite with former Chandler wideout Kyion Grayes, who helped lead the Wolves to three championships during his high school career and graduated early to participate in Ohio State’s spring game.
Raiola said he and Grayes have already discussed his commitment to the Buckeyes and their goals together as a quarterback-wideout tandem. Raiola will also likely play a season with former Queen Creek quarterback Devin Brown, who is entering his freshman season with the Buckeyes, as well as former Saguaro cornerback Denzel Burke.
Chandler head coach Rick Garretson said Raiola’s talent will fit the mold at Ohio State, especially with his goals of making it to the NFL like his father.
“It’s a big deal,” Garretson said. “We like our kids to be in the present but if he has further aspirations of playing at another level, my job is to make sure he has a foundation. We want him to compete for a job there and I think he will.”
