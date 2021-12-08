One by one the eight remaining Arizona high school football teams took to the podium at Barro’s Pizza in Gilbert as part of the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Championship Media Day.
Joined by players, each head coach had an opportunity to speak ahead of Friday and Saturday’s games. All coaches praised their players for their hard work through the season to get to this point. They also thanked their respective surrounding communities for supporting them.
Every matchup this year for the title games has its own unique storyline. Below is a breakdown of what fans can expect from the 4A through Open Division.
4A Championship: No. 1 Poston Butte vs No. 2 Casa Grande
Poston Butte enters the 4A championship game as the top-ranked team in the conference. Boasting an 11-2 record with their only two losses coming against Open Division teams American Leadership Academy – Queen Creek and Cactus, the Broncos made history this season winning their first ever postseason game.
Now, two more wins later, they find themselves playing for a trophy.
“Talking to my team in the end zone after the first game of the year,” Poston Butte coach Dain Thompson said when asked when he knew his team could be special. “We had just lost by 25 points or something like that to ALA-Queen Creek. I felt like, ‘wow, we just lost by 20 and this team could make it to the finals.’ The way we lost and the mistakes we made could be easily fixed with hard work.
“That was the one commitment I knew we could get out of this team and that was to work hard.”
Poston Butte rattled off three straight wins after that opening season loss. The Broncos then lost 54-6 to Cactus. Even then, they went right back to work.
Led by the arm of senior quarterback Drew Dalmacio, who has passed for 994 yards and seven touchdowns to this point in the season, as well as near-2,000-yard rusher Octavius Joe, the Broncos are currently riding an eight-game win streak into the title game to face second-ranked Casa Grande, which is also making its first-ever title game appearance.
“We just work hard and continue to come together as a team,” senior linebacker Riley Nolan said. “We just have that one goal in the back of our heads that we want to be state champions.”
Casa Grande, coached by head coach Jake Barro, is taking its perfect record into Sun Devil Stadium on Friday. The Cougars, at 13-0, are led by senior quarterback Angel Flores, who recently committed to play for Northern Arizona University. Flores, who has been one of the best quarterbacks in the state for years, has thrown for 2,358 yards this season and 25 touchdowns.
He said the game means a lot to the Casa Grande community and his peers, who have the opportunity to leave school early on Friday to make the trip to Sun Devil Stadium for a 4 p.m. kickoff.
“It means a lot, really,” Flores said. “The resiliency of this team to overcome many obstacles we’ve faced this year, that’s what it means.”
The 4A championship between Poston Butte and Casa Grande kicks off at 4 p.m. on Friday at Sun Devil Stadium.
5A Championship: No. 1 Horizon vs No. 2 Salpointe Catholic
In just his first season, Horizon coach Andy Litten has turned the program into a championship contender. Litten is no stranger to the postseason. As offensive coordinator at Hamilton, he led the Huskies to two straight Open Division appearances in 2019 and 2020.
But now as head coach, he has the chance to help lead the Huskies to a 12-2 season with a trophy in hand.
“The mental hurdle our kids had to get over to beat Pinnacle, is something I think propelled us to get to right here, right now,” Litten said. “We have people who are coming out from everywhere for this game. It’s a good think this game is at ASU because I don’t think there would be enough seats at Horizon.”
Horizon has been led all season by quarterback Skyler Partridge. His 2,279 yards through the air and 30 touchdowns opened up the Huskies’ ability to have success on the ground with running back Wesley Lambert, who has rushed for 1,551 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Then, there’s the Horizon defense led by Daniel “Boobie” Santiago, who left for his home state of New York before returning for his senior season.
“It’s no surprise we are in this situation. We worked hard for it, and it wasn’t just handed to us,” Santiago said. “We’re ready. We’re ready to make something happen.”
Horizon’s opponent, second-ranked Salpointe Catholic, is no stranger to being on the big stage.
The Lancers fell in the 4A state title to Saguaro in 2018. The next year, when the Open Division was created, they made a run to the semifinals and fell to Chandler. Last season, Salpointe Catholic advanced again to the semifinals after Saguaro was forced to forfeit due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the program.
Now, in head coach Eric Rogers’ second season, the Lancers are competing for a 5A championship.
“I feel like when we went to Scottsdale Saguaro knowing how great that program is, that’s as big as it gets,” Rogers said, referring to his team’s Week 4 matchup with the Sabercats. “Going to their place, we went down 28-0. I talked to them at halftime and told them to play our game. It ended up being 21-21 after that. I think at that moment … the kids bought in and started playing Salpointe football and worry only about ourselves.”
Salpointe Catholic has been led by star quarterback Treyson Bourguet, who has thrown for 1,908 yards this season and 29 touchdowns. He, alongside running back Anthony Whilhite (1,454 yards and 18 touchdowns), has been one of the best tandems in the state this season.
Bourguet said at a senior dinner they realized this was their last chance to bring a title back to Tucson.
“We’ve overcome a lot of adversity this year,” Bourguet said. “That dinner, we realized this was it, it’s our last shot. We are going to give it everything we’ve got. We refuse to be denied.”
The 5A championship between Horizon and Salpointe Catholic kicks off at 8 p.m. on Friday at Sun Devil Stadium.
6A Championship: No. 1 Highland vs No. 2 Chaparral
The rematch is happening.
Highland and Chaparral met in last year’s 6A title game held at Desert Vista High School, where crowds were near capacity at the Ahwatukee school. Now, the two will meet at Arizona State University, where there could once again be close to a sellout.
Highland has been one of the top teams in 6A all season, narrowly missing a bid for the Open Division playoffs after losing three straight games to Chandler, Hamilton and Basha. But that has only given the Hawks a chip on their shoulder that has allowed them to win four straight games, three of which in the postseason.
“Great doesn’t describe this feeling,” head coach Brock Farrel said. “The best part about it is the pageantry. It’s back in Sun Devil Stadium. Our kids got to tour it. We all say we will play anywhere but it’s really cool to play in that stadium.”
Led all season long by quarterback Gage Dayley’s 2,277 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, he now holds the record for most passing yards in a single season.
Last year’s loss to Chaparral hit Dayley hard. He vowed after the game last December that he and his team would be back. And now they are.
He and Chaparral quarterback Brayten Silbor, who train with one another during the offseason, will have the spotlight shined bright on them as two of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 class.
“It’s exciting, words can’t really express it,” Dayley said. “Me and Brayton, we train together so it’s exciting to go against him one last time. All four years at Highland, three on varsity, it’s special for my last game to be for a ring.”
Silbor has been electric for the Firebirds all season, lighting up Williams Field’s defense in the semifinals and breaking the record for all-time passing yards at the school.
This season, he’s thrown for 3,950 yards and 42 touchdowns with several weapons around him and a defense led by star defensive tackle Anthony Lucas. Silbor recognizes the opportunity he and his team have in front of them to repeat as champions, and they will do what it takes to do just that.
“I’m proud of my boys for being here. I’m just so excited for it,” Silbor said. “Winning another championship, it would be unreal. Everything is in line for us to do it we just have to go out there and play our best.”
Chaparral coach Brent Barnes recognized how special of a player Silbor has been for him as the starter the last two seasons. Playing 28 games in two years isn’t easy, but Barnes believes Silbor is the type of quarterback who was meant for moments like what he will see Saturday.
“He’s a special kid. He’s one of the best I’ve ever been around and I’ve had some good ones,” Barnes said. “Not only just his talent but just the kind of kid he is. There’s no other way for it to end than playing every game he could possibly play. That’s pretty special.”
The 6A championship game between Highland and Chaparral kicks off at 12 p.m. on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium.
Open Division State Championship: No. 2 Chandler vs No. 5 Saguaro
The first time Chandler and Saguaro matched up in the Open Division playoffs, it was a historic event with a game riddled with big plays, big hits and for the first time ever, a true state champion.
Now, two years later, fans have the opportunity to see the two face off once again to cap off the 2021 season.
“I’m not going to say it’s like a dream, but we’re here with guys who know how hard it is to get here,” Chandler coach Rick Garretson said. “It doesn’t do any good to get here and to not finish it. We’ve been fortunate enough to do that. It never gets old.”
Chandler was pushed to the brink for the second straight year against Liberty, with the Wolves prevailing in overtime to make the Open Division title game. All season, in fact, Chandler has faced adversity at times against some of its opponents. But in all but one game – the Battle for Arizona Avenue against rival Hamilton – the Wolves came out on top.
Chandler has been led by quarterback Blaine Hipa this season, who has thrown for 2,436 yards and 27 touchdowns. The Wolves’ defense, led by a stellar front-seven, has been another key reason for the team’s success.
Athlete Quaron Adams, an Iowa State commit, said his team is ready for yet another big-stage game.
“You never truly get used to this feeling,” Adams said. “It’s a surreal feeling. We fight to the last whistle. We never give up on ourselves. We stick together as one and play as one.”
Saguaro coach Jason Mohns enjoyed being written off as a Saguaro team that didn’t pack the same punch as teams in the past. That only fueled his team’s fire to make it back to yet another title game.
The Sabercats knocked off Hamilton in the Open Division semifinals, which at the time was the No. 11 team in the country. Mohns said his team entered that game with a chip on its shoulder after losing to Hamilton a year prior in a nationally televised game. Now, his team has its sights set on Chandler to avenge their loss in 2019 and rebound from a tough end to their season in 2020 due to COVID-19, where they were forced to forfeit their opening round Open Division playoff game.
“It was a tough deal and I think we’ve been more appreciative of the opportunities this year,” Mohns said. “I think our team has a really fresh perspective. You really appreciate the opportunity to play the game and be in moments like this.”
Saguaro has used a two-quarterback system with Ridge Docekal and Devon Dampier this season. Last week against Hamilton, it was Dampier’s legs that helped the Sabercats take down the top-ranked team in the state. It remains to be seen how the two will be used against Chandler in the title game, but one thing for certain is the weapons around them.
That starts with athlete Javen Jacobs, who has been an electrifying returner on special teams and playmaker on offense. He’s got 317 yards and nine touchdowns on the ground and has caught 55 passes for 878 yards and two more scores. He hopes to cap off his high school career with a title.
“It’s going to be a really big game,” Jacobs said. “The stage is set. It’s the Open. But we can’t let that get to us. We have to think of it as another game. But I’m just looking forward to balling out with my brothers in my last high school game.”
The Open Division state championship between Chandler and Saguaro kicks off at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Sun Devil Stadium.
