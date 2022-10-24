Cory Chandler is no stranger to success in the world of volleyball.
He’s built several programs at various levels from the ground up. His most recent success came at Chaminade High School in California, where he took a struggling program and turned it into a state and national power while living in Arizona and commuting for practices and games.
Volleyball is more than just a game to Chandler, it’s a lifestyle. And even when he thought he could step away from coaching last year, the opportunity to lead Casteel’s struggling program presented itself and he jumped on it.
Now, the Colts are thriving despite a rough start.
“It was rough in the beginning. It was rough in the middle. But now, they’re seeing that if they come in and work, it can be fun,” Chandler said. “We laugh on the bench, I’m not all high strung. They’re thriving and getting better. It’s fun.”
Chandler was hired last April to be the program’s fifth coach in seven seasons. It was a difficult transition process, and his coaching style and level of discipline differed from those in the past.
But he was able to gain trust from the girls and administration early on when he expressed his intentions to stay for several years. That helped build what is now a strong bond between him and his players. It took time, though.
There were tears, there were some raised voices and there was some shock factor at how hard he was on them. But that has helped mold the team to what it is today, a contender in the 5A Conference.
“All credit goes to the girls,” Chandler said. “Without them, we don’t do this. But for the program and for the goals the girls set at the beginning of the year, it shows we can accomplish them. And we will accomplish (winning a region title).
“I’m not going anywhere. I might be here 13, 14, 15 years. We’re going to be here to establish that stabilization.”
Casteel is 25-9 on the year heading into its match against Campo Verde Tuesday. In just his first season, Chandler has already helped the program secure the most wins in its history. Many of the Colts’ wins have come during tournaments this year, including House of Payne in September and the Tournament of Champions held at Bell Bank Park in Mesa earlier this month.
They followed up a strong showing at the Tournament of Champions with a trip to California to play in the Redondo Molten Power Classic. There, Chandler aimed to challenge his team. He requested they play a match against Mira Costa, one of the top programs in California and No. 4 in the nation.
While Casteel lost to Mira Costa, Chandler said it opened their eyes as to what they can be, especially as a team with several freshmen starters and others younger players who contribute in major ways to the team’s success.
Since that loss to Mira Costa and Lakewood – another California power – Casteel has won seven straight matches. In those seven wins, the Colts have given up just two sets to opponents.
“Being able to come into a program as a freshman and see it already get better is amazing to see and great for the future,” freshman outside hitter Ava Kretchsman said. “Our coach has a big impact on us. He pushes us a lot and I think this team pushes each other. We want to make each other better every day.”
Kretchsman is one of the four freshmen making a significant impact on Casteel this season. She and Sahara Griggs, Ella Witte and Kamille Scott credit Chandler for his coaching style. Kretchsman also credits the chemistry she has with some of the younger girls and the leadership from junior captain Jadyn Orava and senior captain Addy White. She said the other seniors, including Maleyah Halguin, Sophia DiGian, Bella Moon, Aaliyah Duncan and Ellie Zincke, also make an impact.
They’ve taken her and the other younger players under their wings this season and began to build the close bond the team has today. That bond has paid dividends on the floor as the Colts have been competitive in losses and dominant in wins.
Now with two matches left to be played, the Colts are in the driver's seat of the San Tan Region and with a win Tuesday could secure its first-ever region title.
“It’s super exciting because we came from nothing,” White said. “Having different coaches every year and now having someone who has a whole new plan for us, it gives us motivation and gives us hope that we can be something big.”
No matter how the rest of the season progresses, White is happy to have been part of a senior class that has set a. new standard for Casteel volleyball. They’ve shown resiliency with several new head coaches, grit with tough seasons and an ability to have fun and crack jokes with Chandler while still improving on the court this season.
While White will be across the country playing beach volleyball at Florida State next year, she plans to keep an eye on how the Colts fare moving forward. But for now, she plans to do everything she can to deliver the program’s first region title and more.
“We are right there,” White said. “We’re all buying into this, and you can tell we’re locked in. We have moments where we get down but we’re having less of those. To be able to have a good impact on this school … I’m excited to see where they go.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.