The Arizona state championships for 5A boys volleyball was hosted by Skyline High School on Saturday afternoon, where the Casteel Colts went on to win the match in three sets against Ironwood.
The first set started out with the Eagles gaining the first two points of the match. But with some early mistakes, the Eagles allowed a 5-1 run by the Colts.
Casteel maintained a great run with Brady Hirst and team captain Tommy Forese as the stars of the show. Forese is one of the 10 seniors on Casteel’s Varsity team.
These 10 seniors; Blake Ross, Parker Blurth, Daniel O’Neill, Logan Thomas, Jake Martin, Adam Wilson, Josh Mahon, Kyan Steines, Broc Dewitt, and Forese have been in and out of the same team since middle school, where they also won a championship at the junior high level.
This same group of seniors was also on the team during the 2021 Championship season for Casteel, and in the following season where they faced a disappointing loss in the semifinals to Gilbert.
Coach Ryan Meyn said the familiarity of the team helped with their success all season.
“When we clicked, we looked really unstoppable,” Meyn said. “Our familiarity with each other as a team, some of them played club with each other, so they're all close friends, and they just work really well together.”
Ironwood kept a competitive edge in the first set, trailing behind the Colts, who held a tight lead 10-9, but soon were able to run away with it. Casteel took the first set 25-16 and carried the momentum to the second where the Colts won 25-17.
Sensing the championship was one more set away, Casteel kept its attack going.
The Colts went on to win 25-18 behind a raucous crowd, getting redemption for last season and winning their second title in three years.
“It’s nice winning the state championship after losing last year in the semis,” Meyn said. “This year we worked really hard in the weight room and just stuck to the process with the coaching staff.”
