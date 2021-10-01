Locked in with eyes on the prize, Casteel girls swim head into their final home meet of the season seeking success as opportunity and preparedness converge.
Being prepared meant the team needed to work on what the coach said was the team’s weakest stroke: the breaststroke.
"If you like it (breaststroke) great. If you don’t, oh well,’’ head coach Leonard Hass said to the team at Thursday’s practice ahead of its Oct. 1 home meet against American Leadership Academy -- Queen Creek and Poston Butte High School.
After the warm-up, the first 500 yards of practice was dedicated to honing the nuances of the (breast)stroke.
The set was: 12x25 pullout drill on the coaches go and 4x50 first 25 breaststroke kick only and second 25 an assigned breaststroke drill.
The primary goal of this set was to practice a strong start to the breaststroke commonly known in swimming as a pullout. The pullout consists of three major elements: The streamline, (single) dolphin kick, and pull. Thus, the set was designed to make these elements stronger, hydrodynamic and faster.
‘’You shouldn’t be looking like a jelly fish flopping all over the place,’’ Hass remarked while watching the team complete the set.
In addition, Hass wanted the athletes to focus on getting the farthest possible on the pullout alone as this means less strokes are needed to get to the wall.
He (Hass) was not shy in critiquing the team with the mindset to help them improve. The team was constantly reminded that fast was great only if done correctly, otherwise speed had no value in this case.
‘’If you guys are coming up before the first yellow marker that’s no good of a pullout,’’ Hass was heard telling some of the athletes.
During the Oct. 1 meet, Casteel will be represented by five athletes in the breaststroke discipline. Elizabeth Reynolds and Kaitlin Bunner will swim the breaststroke leg of the 200 medley relay for the A and B teams. Baylee Sloan and Lola Chaudoin will swim a breaststroke leg as a part of their 200 individual medley and Reynolds will be joined by Jolie Cowing in the individual 100 breaststroke.
‘’I will take away (from practice) to use my glide a lot in the race tomorrow as it’s a very important piece to a good breaststroke,’’ Reynolds said.
Reynolds’ teammate Bunner expressed similar takeaways from practice and said, ‘’tomorrow I will be sure to maximize the potential of my pullout as it is a part of the race where you can separate yourself from the rest of the field.’’
While the breaststroke events were the focus of preparation in practice, several other events are on the schedule for tomorrow. These events include: The 200 medley relay, 400 freestyle relay and 200 freestyle relay.
Casteel girls swim is looking to continue a winning streak in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay while grabbing a win in an event that the athletes have not swam in a while.
Jaidan Engle will return to the 400 freestyle relay and join the lineup for the 200 freestyle relay. Teammate Aubrey Cook will join Engle in the 200 freestyle relay lineup for Friday’s meet.
‘’I am excited for the team aspect and helping the team out while there are not a lot of our teammates here. It is a lot of pressure, but I think not only myself, but Jaidan (Engle) can work under that pressure,’’ Cook said of her participation in the 200 free relay tomorrow.
Hass said he just wants the team to swim and represent Casteel well at its last home meet. The Meet is Oct.1 at 4 p.m. at Perry High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.