Stellar performances from Casteel’s golfers have them in good position to make a run for the state title.
With many state-ranked players, Casteel has a 20-0-1 match record. They are currently ranked second in state for scoring on 9-hole events.
The Colts have put on great performances under first-year head coach Brett Huston, who spent previous seasons on staff as an assistant. He’s hoping to create a better overall program for the school.
“We are working on building ourselves into a championship program and not just a championship team,” Huston said. “The boys know that’s our long-term project.”
The Colts have had several freshmen step up early in the year, notably Austin Bullard, and Brogan Paschal. They have contributed to the team’s success by being consistent even par shooters.
Huston wants their program to be led by their seniors, displaying qualities such as humility and leadership. He mentioned how important it is for these guys to become role models.
“Not senior driven just by their voice but as well as their actions.” Huston said. “We want our seniors to be the guys that are getting the balls for the younger players and cleaning up after practices.”
Senior Rio Newcombe, and sophomore Wyatt Chapman are among the standout performers that have had continued success throughout the season. They have both shot under par in multiple matches this year.
“These guys have taken their games to the next level,” Huston said. “Both guys are putting up under par scoring averages. We have such strong 1 and 2 hitters, if we can get our 3, 4, 5 players to shoot around even par, we're going to have a good shot at the state title this year.”
Tuesday’s game against Hamilton will help prepare the team for the challenges of state. Hamilton are 7-time state champions and are bound to put up a fight.
Rio Newcombe has been on varsity for four years. He has played alongside other players, but this year he feels this is a special group of guys.
“It’s a close group of friends just trying to really enjoy the game of golf and we try to push each other to do the best we can,” Newcombe said. “I’ve known most of the guys that are on the team, even the freshmen before they were on the team, so I knew that we had a good group of guys going forward this year.”
Two-year varsity shooter Wyatt Chapman says the team is good at helping each other through bad stretches of holes and matches.
“At the end of the day, good or bad, we try not to talk about golf and talk about different things. If one guy plays bad, we try and forget about it and move forward as a whole team,” Chapman said. “We all trust each other and that’s the biggest thing.”
After the Colts conference game against Hamilton, only one invitational remains, The Duke Open. From that point forward, it’s all about state. The tournament begins October 28-29 at the Tucson National Golf Course.
“I feel pretty good about state, we still have a couple matches left that will help us prepare even more,” Newcombe said. “It should be fun now that were playing in Division 1.”
Casteel was fortunate amid ongoing COVID-19 concerns. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey did not close down golf courses.
“One of the benefits for golf as opposed to other sports is it allows the kids to have a more flexible schedule,” Huston said. “If a kid needs to go see the swing coach in the morning, he is able to.”
“It’s allowed our kids to have freedom to go out get lessons, get instruction, play 18 holes at times where the golf course isn’t as busy because it’s usually clustered. Since there wasn’t really anything else to do the only thing the kids could do was go play golf. They spent a lot more time on the game and at the golf course then they have in previous years.”
Miles Aronson is a sports journalism student at Arizona State University covering Casteel High School.
