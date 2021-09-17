Emeril Gordon is a sports journalism major at Arizona State University covering Casteel High School Athletics.
Hands above his head, visibly rattled with an unsure look on his face, Casteel High School head swim coach Leonard Hass gathered the team for a conversation before the start of an already delayed meet.
To the team’s dismay, there was a good reason for its coach’s concern: Unlike a typical swim meet, there was not a timer and starter system available. This meant the athletes would have to rely on a person to manually clock times with a stopwatch and manually start them by saying “Go’’.
"I didn’t think we were going to have a meet today. My mom had to come and help,’’ said Hass after the meet about his thoughts on the chaos that ensued before the start.
He said he was proud of the girls for pushing through and still winning the meet in a dominating fashion with a total of 190 points ahead of both Williams Field High School in second and Tempe High School in third.
There were a couple of performances that played a big part in the team's win. One of them was the 200 medley relay to kick off the meet. Casteel had an A and B team participate in this event, winning first in an unofficial time of 2:00 and second in an unofficial time of 2:09.15, respectively, by a margin over the other teams noticeable to the naked eye.
Cheyne Hamilton, the swimmer of the breaststroke leg of the A relay, was an instrumental piece in the win for the team as she swam what is widely considered the most important leg in the race in an unofficial split time of 36.7.
"Jaidan (Engle) opened up a really big lead for me and I just wanted to sustain that for the next swimmer," she said. "There are a lot of girls ranked higher than me headed into invitationals (in the 100 breaststroke) so I used this meet to prepare me for that and I really just wanted to deliver my best performance to help the team win.’’
After that performance, Hamilton went on to place first in the individual 100 breaststroke in an unofficial time of 1:20 building momentum for what she said she hopes to be a great swim at invitationals.
Marin Gervais was the leadoff leg for the B team relay.
"My tempo and stroke count were off coming into the wall at the 50,’’ she said. "I need to work on those two things but I am happy with the result today.’’
The final race of the meet for the ladies was the 400 freestyle relay which placed first in an unofficial time of 3:48.12, again with a notable margin from the other teams to the naked eye. It featured three of the same girls that were on the A relay for the 200 medley relay: Engle, Downey and Baylee Sloan.
Downey had to put a rough start to a previous race behind her to come through for her team in the final event.
"I was not able to hear the person starting us say start at the beginning of the 100 backstroke, but I couldn’t let that negative carry over into this event,’’ she said.
She delivered an unofficial split of 57.75 for her team to end the meet.
Hass said he hopes the girls are able to carry this momentum into invitationals this weekend and the rest of the season.
The Casteel girls’ swim team competes next on Sept. 18 at the Brophy-Xavier Swimming and Diving Invitational at Brophy College Preparatory.
