Jason Hammonds stood to the side and looked on as his girls celebrated. Greg Lanman sprinted to meet keeper Donovan Parisian as the clock hit zero before remembering his torn meniscus, MCL and ACL from 14 years ago.
He was later given an ice bath from his players.
The two celebrations happened two hours a part, but both teams represented Casteel High School.
The Lady Colts were the first to be crowned state champions Tuesday night at Central High School in Phoenix as they beat Sunrise Mountain 2-0 behind goals from Morgan Fiedler and Nathalie Lewis.
The boys were crowned 5A state champions after a 2-1 overtime win over Sunrise Mountain — which was also represented in both games along with Casteel. The two teams met following both games and posed for a large group photo to celebrate.
“I don’t want to necessarily expect it, (but we) expect it,” Hammonds said. “It’s a Cinderella story if we aren’t here and doing our thing.”
Both games featured a different level of physicality typically seen. Bodies tumbled to the turf, yellow cards were issued and multiple players from all four teams walked away with knicks, bruises and turf burns.
But officials let them play. And it made for two highly competitive contests between the top teams in the state.
Casteel’s girls scored an early goal against Sunrise Mountain as Fiedler connected from just in front of the net. It was the only goal scored between the two teams until just over two minutes remained.
Even as Sunrise Mountain threatened, Casteel came up with key defensive stops. One in particular from Casteel senior Ava Wheaton occurred just yards away from what would have been a game-tying goal.
“I think both ankles of hers are swollen and that was coming into the game,” Hammonds said. “When you have commitment to that level … she doesn’t commit there we may be holding a different trophy. If I had to give it to a defensive player, it had to be Ava.”
Lewis, Casteel’s junior forward that had several opportunities throughout the game, finally finished at the net to secure the victory for her team. Both her and Fiedler were the team’s leading goal scorers going into the state title game. Lewis finished with 15 goals on the year and Fiedler 14.
But for both, the last one was the most memorable.
“It felt unreal, pretty much,” Fiedler said. “It was all teamwork. We communicated first half right off the bat. Everyone put their heart into the game and the results showed.”
The win by the Lady Colts was a bit of redemption in a way, even if Hammonds didn’t take that approach heading into the season.
Last year, Casteel fell to Campo Verde in the state final. It was a tough loss for a team that had been dominant all season and had beaten the Coyotes two times prior in the regular season. But Hammonds told them to “shelve it” and move on.
They did. To a certain extent.
“It’s amazing really,” Lewis said. “Everyone was like, ‘oh, you guys can’t go to the championship back-to-back.’ Well, here we are, and we made it look a little different this time.”
The girls stuck around to watch the boys in what would become a physical — and at times chippy — title game against Sunrise Mountain’s boys.
The Mustangs scored early off a throw-in, an aspect to their game Lanman warned his team about heading in. But the Colts answered right away with a goal from Charlie Bentley.
The two teams remained deadlocked fueled by strong defense at the net by both sides. Opportunities came far and few between for both teams. And on the rare occasion a clean look at the net came, a deflection by either keeper kept the score the same.
“We didn’t have the best attack, neither team did,” Lanman said. “We knew they were going to be big, they were going to be physical and chirping a little bit. That’s just the type of game it was. Even down 1-0, I knew this team was going to battle back.”
The deciding goal didn’t come until late in the first overtime period. A routine scoop by Sunrise Mountain’s keeper went through his hands.
Casteel senior Aiden Guerra was there to tap it in. The score remained the same through the final 10 minutes of play and allowed Casteel to capture its second straight state championship.
“We work so hard the whole week, the whole year up to this point. To send us through to win, it meant everything to me,” Guerra said. “Especially as a senior, my last game, it meant the world.
“We felt confident and wanted to make history as one of the only public schools to go back-to-back. It was always in the back of our minds and to be able to pull it through means everything.”
Lanman credited his team with their ability to overcome the physical play and strong defense from Sunrise Mountain.
Casteel returned just three players from last year’s championship team, an incredible feat for any program to overcome. Even when they were counted out, they adopted the “all we got” slogan that allowed them to secure the top seed in the 5A tournament and a 31-1 regular season record dating back to last year.
That alone made the pain in Lanman’s knee and ice bath worth it.
“Halfway there I started to feel it and then everyone started passing me,” Lanman laughed. “The water … they got me good. But hey, I’ll take that all day.
“These boys stood up. Mentally tough, physically strong, technically and tactically a good team. I’m just proud to be a part of it.”
