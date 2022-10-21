After giving up 40 points last week to the Chandler Wolves, the Casteel Colts defense was looking to get back on track.
That they did, as the Colts defense did not surrender a single point to the Pumas and came out on top 49-0.
The Colts offense was also firing on all cylinders with a mix of running and throwing the ball just like Colts senior quarterback Landon Jury said they schemed up.
“It felt really great because we schemed it up all week. We ran and practiced in practice and saw it drawn up, and to see it actually executed on the field was beautiful,” Jury said.
The Pumas defense never seemed to know what was coming. Jury in the first half ran for two touchdowns and threw a deep shot to wide receiver Braden Greene for a 41 yard touchdown.
The offense and Jury is what head coach Bobby Newcombe believes was the highlight of the night.
“I mean great offensive line play number one. Landon Jury, he’s a phenomenal football player, quarterback, decision maker, leader. He has really transcended and elevated his game this season and we’re receiving the benefits of it,” Newcombe said.
Throughout the game the Colts defense stood tall on fourth down. The Pumas offense went 0 for 4 on fourth down against the Colts stifling defense. The Colts defense line was not allowing any Puma players past the line of scrimmage. Casteel defensive backs coach Brian Greene believes it was due to the team's preparation.
“Collectively they came out and did what we thought they were going to do, we have been preparing for it all week. I think our kids executed extremely well. There wasn’t anything that they did that we weren’t prepared for,” Greene said.
Those fourth down stops shifted momentum on every drive in the favor of the Colts. The whole Casteel team fed off of the defense's energy.
“They played with a lot of energy. They competed really well, they were very motivated and we have a lot of really great leaders on both sides of the ball,” Newcombe said.
In the second half it was more offensive domination by the Colts scoring 28 points. Jury added two touchdown passes in the second half, but most of his damage came from quarterback scrambles. Jury’s game seemed nearly perfect.
“I thought it was alright, there still was a few flaws. I’m kind of a perfectionist and I have things to work on, but overall it was solid,’ Jury said.
The Casteel Colts have goals of making the playoffs, but it’s always great to finish your senior year with your friends by your side.
“I'm just excited to finish the season strong and keep playing with all the friends that I have grown up with and my brothers, it’s just been a fun experience. I’m just looking forward to the rest of the season,” Jury said.
