Cassius Peat’s football journey took him across the country and back with multiple stops.
He’s played at nearly every level, including in arena for the hometown Arizona Rattlers. His journey was one filled with adversity, but he never let that get to him. He kept pushing. He kept his head up and even when he was counted out, he did what he could to prove to himself that he could be successful on the football field.
Now, he’s taking those life lessons from his playing career and applying them to coaching as he leads the way for Heritage Academy Gateway in Queen Creek, a program that will play its first football season in five years.
“It’s a huge blessing, man,” Peat said. “I know I’m at the place I’m intended to be. I love being here every day, it’s something I look forward to and it doesn’t feel like work. Football has taken me to a lot of places, a lot of venues and I’ve met a lot of great people and played for a lot of great coaches.
“It’s taught me a lot of lessons and now being a husband and a father, I want to pass that down to the kids.”
Gateway’s revival came after several years of begging and pleading from students. The Heroes, who share the same mascot as their sister schools in Mesa, Laveen and Maricopa, played tackle football up until 2017. But a decline in participation for the small charter school led administrators to pull the plug.
Since then, however, there’s been a void within the athletic programs at Gateway. But now the Heroes will have a junior high team that Peat will also coach and be a feeder program to the eight-man high school team, a brand of football that Peat became familiar with during his tenure with the Rattlers.
“As far as Xs and Os, it’s different and faster,” Peat said. “But in terms of the core values, it’s all the same. Having two stints with the Rattlers I was able to learn a lot about the eight-man game. It’s become familiar and I’m very knowledgeable about both eight and 11-man.”
Hired in April, Peat and his program began off-season work in late May and early June. Right away, there was buy-in from players, especially seniors.
Brodie Eagar, who will play running back, safety and return specialist for the Heroes, was one of the many athletes asking for football to make its return to Gateway. He always had an itch to play tackle football but didn’t have the outlet.
It’s a game he has always loved. And now he gets a chance to fulfill that love. It’s an opportunity he is excited for.
“I’ve asked our athletic director for this probably since I was an eighth grader at this school,” Eagar said. “Now that we finally have it, it’s my last year here and my first year playing tackle football. We have to come out hard and come out ready so the younger kids that step up in our position when we graduate can fill those shoes and do what we do, work hard every day.”
Eagar has been leaned upon right away by Peat as one of the seniors to lead the program. He’s been at the school longer than most players in the program, which will field just a varsity team this fall filled with players from all four grade levels.
He’s led the way and has helped welcome players like incoming freshman Gentry Hill, who is actively competing for the starting quarterback spot. Like Eagar, Hill has yet to play a snap of tackle football. But the sport has always interested him.
He’s excited for the opportunity to play in front of his teachers and peers. And he believes they will be excited to watch the team in its first season in half a decade.
“I think this is going to be one of those schools where they announce the game over the intercom and everybody comes,” Hill said. “That’s how I hope it will be. I think that would be motivational for us.”
Gateway won’t have the biggest roster in terms of the number of players or their overall size. They know they may be outmatched in that regard by other schools in the CAA.
But they plan to be among the most well-coached and conditioned teams in the conference. With those coaches come mentors who have played at high levels that will stop by and talk to the program from time to time. Those special guests include Peat’s father, Todd Sr., who played for the Phoenix Cardinals in the NFL. His oldest brother, Todd Peat Jr. played at Nebraska while his other older brother, Andrus, is currently a Pro Bowl tackle for the New Orleans Saints.
Peat aims to give the Gateway players a unique and fulfilling experience while playing football, much like he encountered in his high school days at Corona. But for now, they will continue working toward the first day of pads on July 26.
“I’m all jittery and ancy,” Peat said. “I want to put on the pads and go out there and hit with the guys. I’m a linebacker, I love hearing those shoulder pads pop. This is the most fun I’ve had, even more than when I was playing.
“I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity. I’m going to take it and run and try to build it into something great.”
