Mason Byers is a sports journalism major at Arizona State assigned to cover Campo Verde athletics.
Campo had an emotional win over Poston Butte, 31-6, on Friday night. The Coyotes dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and they were able to overwhelm a helpless Broncos offensive and defensive line all night long.
The start of the game proved challenging for both teams. Both offenses struggled to get anything going with their first couple of drives. In fact, after a stop by the Coyotes on defense, they muffed the punt away and gave the ball right back to the Broncos with 4:57 left to play in the first quarter. The Broncos once again were stopped by Campo's tough defense.
The tide started to change for Campo's offense, however, when senior running back Bobby Blackburn bursted for a huge run to give the Coyotes a spark on offense. This then led to a 1-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Treyson Shahan to senior wide receiver Beau Hanson.
“They are running a lot of man without switching,” Shahan said about Poston Butte's defense. “We know we can get that rub route, and it just opens up quick and hit them right in the end zone.”
Campo struck first and took a 7-0 lead with 1:07 left in the first quarter.
The Coyotes were looking to score again after a massive 31-yard run by Blackburn set up Campo on the Bronco 10-yard line. However, the Coyotes had trouble holding onto the ball in the first half. Senior running back Athan Ferber coughed up the football after making a catch. Poston Butte recovered at its own 12-yard line with 5:21 left to play in the first half.
Once again, the Broncos are able to do nothing off of the turnover and punt it right back to the Coyotes.
The Coyotes had a solid drive right before halftime as at one point Shahan connected with sophomore wide receiver Carter Haygood for 20 yards. This set up the Coyotes for a field goal and they took a 10-0 lead heading into halftime.
Head Coach Ryan Freeman knew this was a great start to the game, but knew the game was far from over.
“We talked about playing with desperation,” Freeman said. “That’s how we have to play.”
With the second half underway, the same story continues for both offenses. They couldn’t move the chains.
Playing with desperation as Coach Freeman said, the Coyotes went for it on fourth and 6 in Broncos territory. Shahan connected with Haygood for 11 yards and converted the fourth down. A couple plays later, Shahan was able to find Haygood once more for a 3-yard touchdown.
“We’re really hard on each other,” Shahan said when talking about his connection with Haygood. “When one of us makes a mistake, we own up to it and hold each other accountable.”
Haygood, who is a sophomore, knows what kind of pressure can be on him for being such a young starter on the team.
“The coaches definitely have a lot of trust in me,” Haygood said. “I just have to step up personally and just be a leader on the team.”
With 4:56 left to play in the third the Coyotes took a commanding 17-0 lead.
Poston Butte had nothing go their way offensively until junior quarterback of the Broncos, Jake Goins connected with senior running back Jakhi Robertson on a 76 yard bomb. The Broncos finally found some life and cut the lead to 11 with a score of 17-6 with 3:08 left in the third.
Nothing else happened, until the 4th quarter when Campo came out with a huge 45 yard run by Ferber. This then led to a 14 yard touchdown run by Blackburn. The Coyotes once again extended their lead, this time 23-6 with 10:38 left in the game.
The Broncos were not able to recreate their touchdown drive and did not score for the rest of the game.
Campo scored 1 more time before the game ended. Senior running back Andrew Mask plowed his way into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown run after a long Coyotes drive. With 5:58 left to play Campo was now up 30-6 and put the game away.
With their first win under their belt, Campo Verde knows this is just the start to a long season and is looking to go .500 after they play the Highland Hawks.
“Next week we've got Highland who is one heck of a team,” Freeman said, “We just gotta believe in ourselves and go out and throw everything we’ve got.”
