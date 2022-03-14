There’s a noticeable difference with the way the members Campo Verde baseball team carry themselves this season compared to last.
They have confidence. They have a level of chemistry that is seen not only on the field but in the dugout in the form of jokes, chants and a general support for their teammates. They’ve become closer in the last year, and perhaps beyond.
Not only has that led to a new mindset among the players and coaches. It’s led to success this season in the form of a 9-3 start. Last year, the Coyotes won just five games.
“I give these guys so much credit,” Campo Verde coach Jeff Singer said. “After something like that, you can imagine the culture issues that could’ve happened. We as a coaching staff made a commitment to them that we were going to make some changes and they have been all aboard since June.
“Without them doing that we wouldn’t be anywhere close to where we are.”
It can be hard to gauge a team’s success this season compared to last. The pandemic was still in full swing and across all major seasons — fall, winter and spring — schedules were condensed.
There were no tournaments for teams to play in like the Bob Everett Classic hosted by Mesquite and Gilbert high schools. The Boras Classic, a tournament that pins some of the best high school baseball teams Arizona has to offer against national competition, took a year hiatus.
There weren’t preseason matchups or tune up games for pitchers to get acclimated to a game setting. When the season began, they had to somehow find a way to be in mid-season form.
It was a challenge for teams like Campo Verde. Singer was in his first season and the players that returned were coming off just a few games at the high school level because of the spring season getting canceled the year prior. It took time for that chemistry among coaches and players to form.
And even though the last two seasons aren’t the best benchmarks to go off of for success, the difference for Campo Verde is two-fold.
“The culture and chemistry between everyone on the team is so much better this year,” senior third baseman Zach Haugen said. “We play a lot more as a team, we support each other a lot more than we did last year. Not saying we didn’t do that last year, but it is so much better this year.
“We all bond as a team this year better. Basically, it’s the team performance. That’s the biggest reason why we have started off the way we have.”
Haugen is one of nine seniors on this year’s Campo Verde roster. He considers himself to be less of a vocal leader and more like one who tends to lead by example. That is done both off the field and on it, where he currently contributes to the team batting .379 with 12 RBI this season.
A transfer from Perry last season, he’s been able to get to know the rest of the team and fit in with ease. There weren’t any growing pains. They accepted him for his self-proclaimed “odd ball” personality.
“I’m sort of the odd ball of the group,” Haugen said with a chuckle. “I sort of go away from everyone else and lead more by example. I get serious when I’m on the field. I know that’s an example I have to set because if I do that, everyone else will follow me.”
Luke Jones may only be a junior but he has seen himself step up as well this season and become a leader. He, however, tends to be more on the vocal side.
There’s a certain dynamic the two of them share with the rest of the team that brings them closer together. There isn’t one clear leader among the players. They all know what expectations not only the coaches have for them but those they have for themselves.
And especially given how tough last year was, they hold each other accountable to not replicate that and use a saying from Singer to motivate them.
“Coach Singer always tells us if we get punched, we have to punch back,” said Jones, who bats .355 this season with 10 RBI. “The scores of the games don’t really paint the whole picture. We’ve been down and have had to fight our way back. That’s something we have to continue to do throughout the season.”
The Coyotes began the season on an impressive eight-game win streak before falling to one of 4A’s best in Poston Butte and Williams Field at the Bob Everett Classic.
But even with the two losses, the players remain confident. They haven’t yet gotten into the meat of their schedule, which includes games against Mesquite — the defending 4A champion — 5A power Horizon and two games each against Casteel and Higley.
It won’t be an easy road for the Coyotes. But they know that.
This team has championship aspirations and they’re confident they can make a run toward the title this season. But those conversations have remained scarce in the dugout. For now, they’re taking things one pitch at a time.
“We haven’t talked about it, but we all think about it,” Jones said. “We want to live in the now. We like being that comeback team.”
