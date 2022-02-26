Valley Christian was in unfamiliar territory early in the 3A boys basketball state championship game Saturday night at Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum.
The Trojans found themselves facing a double-digit deficit against Coolidge at the half. They were being out-rebounded, out-shot and overall, out-played in the first two quarters of the biggest game of the season.
Head coach Greg Haagsma used the long intermission to calm his team down and help them refocus on the fundamentals. It worked.
Valley Christian looked like a completely different team led by senior Caleb Shaw as it went on to outscore Coolidge 34-15 in the second half and defeat the Bears 61-56 to capture the 3A title.
“We needed a long halftime to regroup and how to rebound better,” Haagsma said. “They were missing shots in the first half, too. They were just rebounding better. We stepped up the pressure a little bit certainly.
“They were able to go cold and we were able to play an offense where we got some backdoor cuts, be patient and really attack the glass. Which I think really helped us a lot.”
Coolidge jumped all over the Trojans in the first two quarters of play. The duo of Brayden Gant and Belclem Namegabe caused headaches everywhere on the floor and on the glass.
Gant finished with a team-high 18 points and 12 rebounds. Namegabe added 16 points and 10 boards of his own.
Coolidge’s ability to not only cash in from beyond the arc but get second-chance opportunities on the offensive end helped it quickly build a double-digit lead. Valley Christian, aside from the heroics from Caleb and his 19 first-half points, appeared to be worn down by Coolidge’s explosive burst of energy early on.
But once settled down, the Trojans took over.
“We just needed to have more intensity,” Caleb said. “Have more intensity and get after it on defense and rebounding.”
Valley Christian went on a 21-6 run in the third quarter, highlighted by its smothering defense, Caleb’s scoring and contributions from 6-foot-3 freshman wing Kyle Grier and Caleb’s younger brother, 6-foot-1 sophomore guard Luke.
Grier, one of three freshmen for the Trojans this season, finished with 12 points and 7 rebounds. It was a quieter night for Luke, who averages more than 10 points a game. He capped off the season with a 7-point, 4-rebound performance.
Even as Valley Christian appeared to have flipped a switch and out-matched Coolidge, the Bears hung around. At one point in the fourth quarter, the Trojan lead was cut to just two points.
Valley Christian had a chance to extend its lead several times from the free throw line. But during a 3-minute stretch in the fourth quarter, the Trojans missed 8-of-9 free throws. Caleb had seven of those.
“He’s got to get better at those, huh?” Haagsma said. “He put us on his back and carried us. He really did. That’s just the player he is.”
Coolidge’s last opportunity to cut the lead was quickly taken away by Caleb, however, when he finally connected on a pair from the line. Luke added two of his own to ice the game.
Caleb hugged Luke after the team had received the trophy and cut down a piece of the net. A senior, it was his way of passing the torch for the Valley Christian program after capping off his high school career with a 31-point, 10-rebound performance.
He had similar success with his older brother Isaiah, who is now a freshman at Grand Canyon, where his father is an assistant coach and his uncle the head coach. Now, he and Luke have a title together.
“It’s such a blessing to be able to play with him and to have him on our team,” Luke said of his brother. “He really carried us. Man, this dude, man. He’s going on to bigger and better things.”
Valley Christian had been working toward winning the state championship since the summer when it took part in Section 7, a massive basketball showcase featuring some of the top teams in the country.
It was at that moment Haagsma knew his team was special. And even in their few losses – one of which to Centennial, which is playing for the 5A championship – he felt it would benefit his team and prepare them for a grueling championship run.
His players agreed. And even more so as they lifted the gold ball to cap off their impressive run.
“Two of our losses were to tournament teams,” Caleb said. “That really prepared us to have a different mindset coming into this one and it helped us a lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.